LOCAL FOOTBALL: Table-topping Chatteris Town make it 11 wins in a row

PUBLISHED: 10:43 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 14 February 2019

Action from Chatteris Towns victory against Cottenham United. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Chatteris Town are within three victories of Cambridgeshire County League promotion.

The Lilies eased to a 2-0 success against Cottenham United last Saturday to maintain an eight-point cushion at the top of the Kershaw Senior A Division standings.

Gary Smith, the leading scorer at that level, grabbed both goals for Alex Kaufman’s side who have now won 11 successive games in all competitions.

He broke the deadlock in the first half and then sealed victory when striking directly from a corner late on. Smith has now hit 25 goals this term.

“It was a professional performance that moves us another three points closer to promotion,” said boss Kaufman.

“I’m delighted with the way the squad has performed this season and even when we have had a rough patch performance-wise, we have still managed to pick up results.

“Winning 11 games in a row is something we’re all really proud about and we know that winning three of our remaining six league matches will get us promotion.”

Chatteris are without a fixture this Saturday but return to action on February 23 when going to fellow Kershaw Senior A Division side Milton in a Cambs William Coad Intermediate Cup semi-final.

