NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Departure of striking talent saddens March Town supremo

Young striker Rob Conyard has left March Town again. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Boss Brett Whaley has spoken of his disappointment after teenage striker Rob Conyard made a surprise March Town exit.

The local lad is the club’s joint top-scorer with 14 goals during a pleasing season at Thurlow Nunn League First Division North level, but he departed late last week.

“I believe Rob has made a mistake in leaving the club,” Whaley told the Cambs Times.

“I certainly didn’t want to see him go because he has been a big part of our progress this season.”

Conyard is understood to have attracted attention from fellow Fenland clubs Wisbech Town and Wisbech St Mary.

March were beaten 3-0 at second-placed Mulbarton in a crunch First Division North clash last Saturday.

All three of the Norfolk side’s goals arrived in a 15-minute spell late in the first half and the Hares were unable to recover as they failed to score in a league fixture for the first time all season.

Whaley added: “We were all over the place for 15 minutes and the thing that really worried me is that Mulbarton didn’t have to open us up by playing brilliant football. The goals just came from pretty basic errors on our part.

“It’s not the first time we have conceded a lot of goals in quick succession in a game – and it’s obviously something we need to address.”

March, who remain fourth, will attempt to return to winning ways when hosting Downham Town at the GER this Saturday, 3pm.