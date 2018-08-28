Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Departure of striking talent saddens March Town supremo

PUBLISHED: 13:54 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 30 January 2019

Young striker Rob Conyard has left March Town again. Picture: IAN CARTER

Young striker Rob Conyard has left March Town again. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Boss Brett Whaley has spoken of his disappointment after teenage striker Rob Conyard made a surprise March Town exit.

The local lad is the club’s joint top-scorer with 14 goals during a pleasing season at Thurlow Nunn League First Division North level, but he departed late last week.

“I believe Rob has made a mistake in leaving the club,” Whaley told the Cambs Times.

“I certainly didn’t want to see him go because he has been a big part of our progress this season.”

Conyard is understood to have attracted attention from fellow Fenland clubs Wisbech Town and Wisbech St Mary.

March were beaten 3-0 at second-placed Mulbarton in a crunch First Division North clash last Saturday.

All three of the Norfolk side’s goals arrived in a 15-minute spell late in the first half and the Hares were unable to recover as they failed to score in a league fixture for the first time all season.

Whaley added: “We were all over the place for 15 minutes and the thing that really worried me is that Mulbarton didn’t have to open us up by playing brilliant football. The goals just came from pretty basic errors on our part.

“It’s not the first time we have conceded a lot of goals in quick succession in a game – and it’s obviously something we need to address.”

March, who remain fourth, will attempt to return to winning ways when hosting Downham Town at the GER this Saturday, 3pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

Most Read

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical Vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

We explain why Cambridgeshire County Council wants to put your council tax up by 5pc, where the money will go - but some councillors are not happy

No shelter from the political storm over council tax: Cambridgeshire County Council leader Steve Count about to unveil ruling Tory Party plans. Picture: ARCHANT

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Departure of striking talent saddens March Town supremo

Young striker Rob Conyard has left March Town again. Picture: IAN CARTER

Dental services in Fenland hit crisis point with long delays for appointments and even Wisbech emergency clinic turns away 100 patients a week

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire says the NHS dental service cannot meet demand in Fenland. Picture: HEALTHWATCH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Prisoner escapes from Fen prison after keeper forgets to lock the gate

A talk on how prisoner Robert Nutter, a Catholic priest, escaped from Wisbech Castle when the gate keeper forgot to lock the gate.

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists