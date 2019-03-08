Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goalkeeper is spot-on as March Town claim more cup success

PUBLISHED: 08:47 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 08 November 2019

Craig Gillies struck from the penalty spot in March Town's success in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

Craig Gillies struck from the penalty spot in March Town's success in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

There was another entry into March Town's catalogue of dramatic cup clashes on Tuesday night.

The Hares eased into the quarter-finals of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup following a penalty shoot-out success.

They beat First Division North table-toppers Downham Town 3-2 from the spot at the GER following a 1-1 deadlock.

March had Danny Emmington dismissed after half-an-hour for deliberately denying a goal-scoring opportunity with a mis-timed tackle.

But they made light of their numerical disadvantage to hit the front from the penalty spot before the break as Craig Gillies stepped up after strike partner Jack Friend was sent tumbling.

You may also want to watch:

And the Hares held onto that lead with a fine defensive display until being agonisingly pegged back with two minutes to go.

But they recovered from that setback to secure progress in the shoot-out despite Mark Baines and Friend missing their first two attempts.

Lewis Gibson, Gillies and goalkeeper Congreve then put away their penalties with the March number one also saving two Downham attempts before they missed with their crucial fifth effort.

"We've been very good in cup competitions this season and have picked up plenty of impressive results against sides from higher levels," said March boss Brett Whaley.

"We're confident we can have a good run in this one against teams only from our level."

March are back in cup action on Tuesday when they go to Cambridgeshire County League side Eynesbury United in the quarter-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup.

Most Read

Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them

Police stopped this car for having a dirty number plate, only to find the driver was hiding something from them. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Fenland Council rejects bid to demolish former mayor Patsy Brewin’s house in March and replace it with 41 flats

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin. Fenland planners rejected proposals to demolish the house and replace it with flats on the grounds of over development. Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Mayor James Palmer moves to support March with £4.5m to help build up to 100 affordable homes on ‘windfall’ site in the town

147a Wisbech Road, March, that will be demolished to create an access to a new housing estate that will provide up to 118 new homes - 98 of them for affordable rent. Mayor James Palmer has agreed to financially support the scheme. Picture; GOOGLE

Most Read

Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them

Police stopped this car for having a dirty number plate, only to find the driver was hiding something from them. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Advert starring Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners filmed at March Railway Station is revealed online

An advert filmed at March Railway Station starring TV legend Simon Bird has been released online. Picture: Harry Rutter/CrossCountry Trains

Fenland Council rejects bid to demolish former mayor Patsy Brewin’s house in March and replace it with 41 flats

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin. Fenland planners rejected proposals to demolish the house and replace it with flats on the grounds of over development. Picture: ARCHANT

Jail for Cambridgeshire man who pulled out his girl friend’s hair, hit her, took her wages and even limited access to what food she could eat

Alexander Smith-Sturgess, 24, was jailed today for three years:: a court heard how he subjected his girlfriend to a campaign of violent and controlling abuse.

Mayor James Palmer moves to support March with £4.5m to help build up to 100 affordable homes on ‘windfall’ site in the town

147a Wisbech Road, March, that will be demolished to create an access to a new housing estate that will provide up to 118 new homes - 98 of them for affordable rent. Mayor James Palmer has agreed to financially support the scheme. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Report looks at life post Brexit for the Lithuanians, Romanians and Bulgarians who now form largest group of migrant workers in Wisbech and Fenland

A new report focuses on Fenland, an area of Cambridgeshire with a large population of EU migrants, and was presented at a national conference in Londonon Wednesday November 6 entitled 'Modern slavery and migration in rural areas: the impacts'.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goalkeeper is spot-on as March Town claim more cup success

Craig Gillies struck from the penalty spot in March Town's success in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Case of mistaken identity proves costly for March Town

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Patsy Brewin’s house ‘could have been nursing home’ - but 41 flats and four houses bid is rejected

Patsy Brewin’s house ‘could have been nursing home’ - but 41 flats bid is rejected. Planners discussed the application at Fenland Hall on November 6. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

General Election 2019: Barrister Diane Boyd announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire

Criminal law barrister Diane Boyd as been announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists