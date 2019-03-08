NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goalkeeper is spot-on as March Town claim more cup success

Craig Gillies struck from the penalty spot in March Town's success in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

There was another entry into March Town's catalogue of dramatic cup clashes on Tuesday night.

The Hares eased into the quarter-finals of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division KO Cup following a penalty shoot-out success.

They beat First Division North table-toppers Downham Town 3-2 from the spot at the GER following a 1-1 deadlock.

March had Danny Emmington dismissed after half-an-hour for deliberately denying a goal-scoring opportunity with a mis-timed tackle.

But they made light of their numerical disadvantage to hit the front from the penalty spot before the break as Craig Gillies stepped up after strike partner Jack Friend was sent tumbling.

And the Hares held onto that lead with a fine defensive display until being agonisingly pegged back with two minutes to go.

But they recovered from that setback to secure progress in the shoot-out despite Mark Baines and Friend missing their first two attempts.

Lewis Gibson, Gillies and goalkeeper Congreve then put away their penalties with the March number one also saving two Downham attempts before they missed with their crucial fifth effort.

"We've been very good in cup competitions this season and have picked up plenty of impressive results against sides from higher levels," said March boss Brett Whaley.

"We're confident we can have a good run in this one against teams only from our level."

March are back in cup action on Tuesday when they go to Cambridgeshire County League side Eynesbury United in the quarter-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup.