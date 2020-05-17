Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 May 2020

PA Sport

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

PA Wire/PA Images

With sport still shut down across most of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which former Norwich striker manages League One club Coventry?

2. How many Wimbledon titles has Venus Williams won?

3. How many Rugby World Cups have been won by Australia?

4. Who did Warrington defeat to claim the 2019 Challenge Cup?

5. Which NFL team’s nickname is the Saints?

6. The Scottish Grand National is held at which venue?

7. How many F1 world championships has Lewis Hamilton won?

8. Which NBA team does Kevin Durant play for?

9. True or false – American golfer Phil Mickelson has won three Masters titles.

10. In what year did Patrice Evra make his debut for Manchester United?

11. From 2014 to 2016, Andy Murray was coached by which former Wimbledon women’s champion?

12. What was the name of Sunderland FC’s original home ground? A- Blue House Field, B- Black House Field, C- Red House Field

13. What colour medal did British diver Tom Daley win at the London 2012 Olympics?

14. The heptathlon is made up of how many individual events?

You may also want to watch:

15. Who holds the record for most catches taken by an England wicketkeeper in Test cricket?

16. Former Welsh winger Nigel Walker also represented his country in which athletics event?

17. What is the nickname for England’s national netball team?

18. How many NBA championships did LeBron James win as a member of the Miami Heat?

19. Which venue hosted the 2001 FA Cup final?

20. Which manager has won the most FA Cup titles?

21. Who was the last English manager to win the FA Cup?

22. In cricket, who is England’s all-time wicket taker?

23. LeBron James was selected as the first pick of which year’s NBA draft?

24. Who did Australia beat in the semi-final of the 1999 Rugby World Cup?

25. Which team won the 2015 NFL Super Bowl?

26. How many Grand Slam titles has Roger Federer won?

27. How many Formula One world titles has Sebastian Vettel won?

28. Before current champion Al Boum Photo, which was the last horse to win consecutive Cheltenham Gold Cups?

29. When did the New York Yankees win their most recent World Series?

30. With five World Cup titles, which country is the most successful in women’s rugby?

Answers: 1. Mark Robins; 2. Five; 3. Two; 4. St Helens; 5. New Orleans; 6. Ayr; 7. Six; 8. Brooklyn Nets; 9. True; 10. 2006; 11. Amelie Mauresmo; 12. A- Blue House Field; 13. Bronze; 14. Seven; 15. Alan Knott; 16. Hurdles; 17. The Roses; 18. Two; 19. Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales; 20. Arsene Wenger; 21. Harry Redknapp; 22. James Anderson; 23. 2003; 24. South Africa; 25. New England Patriots; 26. 20; 27. Four; 28. Best Mate; 29. 2009; 30. New Zealand.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Most Read

Police describe size of drugs find during Cambridgeshire raid as having the ‘wow factor’

‘Talk about the wow factor – when I said pretty big, I didn’t realise it was this big’ the words of a Cambridgeshire police officer following a drugs raid in the county today. Picture; CAMBS COPS TWITTER

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Man who stole candles, meat, sweets and wine handed jail sentence and banned from shops

Liam Marshall (left) who stole hundreds of pounds worth of Yankee Candles amongst other items has been jailed and banned from shops. Picture: Cambs Cops/Flickr

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

British Gymnastics launch #PresentForPounds initiative to support NHS

GB gymnast Joe Fraser has backed the #PresentforPounds fundraising initiative for the NHS (pic British Gymnastics)

Wisbech victim GoFundMe appeal: ‘He was an ordinary person from a little village in Lithuania, with a big heart and a hard life’

GoFundMe appeal has been set up to help the family of Mindaugas Arlauskas “who unfortunately, left us on the 9th of May 2020”. Picture; GOFUNDME

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Drive 24