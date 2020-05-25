Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 25

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 May 2020

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

Pete Sampras in action at The All England Lawn Tennis Club

With sport still shut down across most of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Who was manager of Newcastle when they won promotion to the Premier League in 1993?

2. In which month does the FA Cup normally start?

3. Which football club was formerly known as Everton Athletic?

4. In which year did Paula Radcliffe last win the London Marathon?

5. And which Ethiopian ran the marathon in under two hours in the 1:59 Challenge?

6. Who got more Test wickets for England, Andrew Flintoff or Darren Gough?

7. How many players are on the rink at the start of an ice hockey game?

8. Which football club plays their home matches at the Highbury Stadium?

9. Which English rugby union side play their home games at the Recreation Ground?

10. In which US state to the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home matches?

11. Which side scored first in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final?

12. Andre Villas-Boas and Roberto Mancini have both managed which Russian football club?

13. Which country reached the finals of the Davis Cup a record 23 consecutive times between 1946 and 1968?

14. How many countries have teams in the Pro14 rugby competition?

15. Which Summer Olympics had events held in both northern and southern hemispheres?

16. The Eagles is the nickname of which rugby union side, which appeared at the 2019 World Cup?

17. What was significant about Mongolia’s 2-0 win over Brunei on June 6 last year?

18. How many teams are there in the NHL?

19. And where will the league’s newest team be based in the 2021-2022 season?

20. In which sport is there a scoring system known as Stableford?

21. Which manager has overseen more Celtic games: Martin O’Neill or Neil Lennon?

22. Which four countries have led the World Rugby Rankings since 2019?

23. Which club is the most successful in MLS history, having won the cup five times?

24. Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers began his senior career at which club?

25. What was the first year of the Ryder Cup?

26. Which nickname links a basketball team in Sacramento and an ice hockey team in Los Angeles?

27. Which grand slam title did Pete Sampras fail to win in his career?

28. What type of Tour de France stage is known locally as contre-la-montre?

29. Name the only Polish driver to have started a Formula 1 race.

30. Which is the only French club to have won football’s European Cup?

Answers: 1 Kevin Keegan; 2 August; 3 Liverpool; 4. 2005; 5. Eliud Kipchoge; 6. Darren Gough (229); 7. 12; 8. Fleetwood; 9. Bath; 10. New Jersey; 11 Germany; 12 Zenit St Petersburg; 13 Australia; 14. Five (Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, South Africa); 15. 1958 (the equestrian events were held in Stockholm); 16. USA; 17. It was the first qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup; 18. 31; 19. Seattle; 20. Golf; 21. Neil Lennon (294 to 282); 22. Wales, New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa; 23. LA Galaxy; 24. Wolves; 25. 1927; 26. Kings; 27. French Open; 28 Time trial; 29. Robert Kubica; 30. Marseille.

