Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 May 2020

PA Sport

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

PA Archive/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which centre back has scored as many Premier League goals as they have conceded own goals with 10 of each?

2. At which ground did Stuart Broad finish with figures of 8-15 against Australia?

3. Which League One club were previously known as Black Arabs FC?

4. In what sport may participants experience oxers, knockdowns or refusals?

5. How many clubs has Sam Allardyce managed in the Premier League?

6. Which is the longest of the British Classic horse races?

7. Which team - rather than a country - finished second in the medal table at the 1992 Winter Games and first at the 1992 Summer Games?

8. Which US major league sport has the most teams from Canada?

9. By what method did Floyd Mayweather Jr beat Conor McGregor?

10. And in which round? a) 8th b) 10th c) 12th

11. At which Olympics did Andre Agassi win gold in men’s singles tennis?

12. Who was the only Englishman to score a century in the 2013-14 Ashes series?

13. Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane won the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for the 2018-19 season. Which Arsenal player did the pair share that honour with?

You may also want to watch:

14. How many goals did they each score that season?

15. Which English football club has launched a lawsuit against Sega over the use of its name in the Football Manager video game series?

16. What is the birth name of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

17. In which year was the famous Irish rugby ground Lansdowne Road demolished?

18. Fifth-ranked men’s tennis player Daniil Medvedev hails from which country?

19. Which MLB team does Aaron Judge play for?

20. In which event did Christine Ohuruogu win gold for Team GB at the 2008 Beijing Olympics?

21. Which famous English ground hosted Arsenal’s home matches in the 1998-99 Champions League?

22. In which year did Millwall FC reach their first FA Cup final?

23. The Lions lost to Manchester United in that match. What was the final score?

24. Which Australian tennis player holds the record for the youngest male to win an ATP title?

25. Who won the 2018 MLB World Series?

26. England and Scotland rugby have only met once on neutral soil. Where was this match played?

27. When did the Boston Celtics win their most recent NBA title?

28. How many NBA championships have they won in total?

29. Which nationality is golfer Vijay Singh?

30. Which grand slam did Maria Sharapova win in 2014?

Answers: 1 Richard Dunne; 2 Trent Bridge; 3 Bristol Rovers; 4. Showjumping; 5. Seven (Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton); 6. St Leger Stakes; 7. The Unified Team (from the former USSR); 8. NHL; 9. TKO; 10. b; 11. Atlanta 1996 Olympics; 12. Ben Stokes; 13. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; 14. 22; 15. Manchester United; 16. Lew Alcindor; 17. 2007; 18. Russia; 19. New York Yankees; 20. 400 metres; 21. Old Trafford; 22. 2004; 23. 3-0; 24. Lleyton Hewitt; 25. Boston Red Sox; 26. New Zealand; 27. 2008; 28. 17; 29. Fijian; 30. French Open.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Three puppies stolen from Upwell found - 11 dogs and pups still missing

Back home, safe and sound. Three puppies that were stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell have been found. Four are still missing. Image: JustDogz

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Three puppies stolen from Upwell found - 11 dogs and pups still missing

Back home, safe and sound. Three puppies that were stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell have been found. Four are still missing. Image: JustDogz

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Labrador City

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 28

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith during day four of the fifth test match at The Kia Oval, London.

Man dies after falling into Fenland fishing lake despite CPR efforts from angler

A man has died after falling into Buttonhole Lake in Marshland St James on May 24, police have confirmed. Picture: YouTube/striker90053

Gates to £750,000 home stay open while warring neighbours and council await outcome of court hearing over highway issue

Impressive gates to an impressive home in Grange Road, March. But this picture doesn't tell the whole story since the county council has brokered a deal to keep the gates permanently open while a court decides over blocking off public highway

Former trade union activists to mark 50th anniversary of Equal Pay Act with booklet

Julie Williams (left) and Sue Dockett will launch ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ to mark 50 years since the Equal Pay Act was approved. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Drive 24