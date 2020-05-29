Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 May 2020

PA Sport

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

PA Wire/PA Images

With live sport remaining on hold during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, why not put your sporting general knowledge to the test?

The PA news agency has put together a quiz to probe your powers of recall.

1. Which club did Brighton sign Davy Propper from in 2017?

2. Where is the 2026 Ryder Cup due to be held?

3. Who made his maiden Test century for England against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2019?

4. Who is the only Italian driver on the grid for the 2020 F1 season?

5. Which player scored Australia’s try in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final defeat against England?

6. Who is Great Britain’s Fed Cup captain?

7. Which club does Robbie Fowler manage in Australia?

8. Which player holds the record of most tries scored in a final of rugby league’s Challenge Cup?

9. Norwich signed Finnish striker Teemu Pukki from which club in 2018?

10. Who captained the USA team to Ryder Cup victory over Europe in the ‘War on the Shore’ at Kiawah Island in 1991?

11. How many F1 world titles did Niki Lauda win?

12. Which cyclist won Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Beijing 2008 Olympics?

13. What year was Snooker’s World Championship first held at The Crucible in Sheffield?

14. Who is Bulgaria’s record goalscorer?

15. Who has taken the most Test wickets for Pakistan?

16. Who is the most-capped England player in women’s football?

17. Whose British 3000 metres record lasted from 1982 to 2016?

18. How many Grand Slam finals has Andy Murray reached?

19. Who scored the winning goal for Canada in overtime in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey gold medal match against the USA?

20. Which leading British athlete is coached by Andy Young?

21. Who captained the British and Irish Lions to a 3-0 Test series win in South Africa in 1974?

22. Who replaced Tracey Neville as England netball coach in 2019?

23. Which racecourse stages the Welsh National?

24. Where was the Rumble In The Jungle fight between Mohammad Ali and George Foreman held in 1974?

25. Which club did Steven Naismith start his senior career with?

Answers: 1) PSV Eindhoven. 2) Adare Manor, County Limerick, Ireland. 3) Ollie Pope. 4) Antonio Giovinazzi. 5) Lote Tuqiri. 6) Anne Keothavong. 7) Brisbane Roar. 8) Tom Briscoe, five v Hull KR in 2015. 9) Brondby. 10) Dave Stockton. 11) Three. 12) Nicole Cooke, women’s road race. 13) 1977. 14) Dimitar Berbatov. 15) Wasim Akram. 16) Fara Williams. 17) David Moorcroft. 18) 11. 19) Sidney Crosby. 20) Laura Muir. 21) Willie John McBride. 22) Jess Thirlby. 23) Chepstow. 24) Kinshasa, Zaire (now Democratic Republic of the Congo). 25) Kilmarnock.

