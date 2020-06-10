Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 June 2020

PA Sport

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

PA Archive/PA Images

With sport slowly starting to return across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which National League side plays its home games at Meadow Lane?

2. And which Northern Irish goalkeeper, best known for spells at Wigan and Manchester United, played for them between 2014 and 2016?

3. What is the furthest pool-based swimming race at the Olympics?

4. Where will the 2022 Commonwealth Games be held?

5. Who held the 100m men’s world record before Usain Bolt?

6. The first Charity Shield match saw Manchester United take on QPR, who won?

7. And in what year did the game take place? a) 1900 b) 1904 c) 1908

8. How many Olympic gold medals has Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won?

9. What is Heather Watson’s best Wimbledon singles result?

10. What does WR stand for in NFL?

11. Which French striker did Real Madrid sign from Arsenal in 1999?

12. Which Ligue 1 side did Arsene Wenger manager before the Gunners?

13. Which goalkeeper scored four goals in Paraguay’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup?

You may also want to watch:

14. Who scored England’s try in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final against Australia?

15. How many majors has American golfer Keegan Bradley won?

16. Since 2012, which is the only year the Tour de France was won by a non-British team?

17. Which county cricket club plays its home matches at New Road?

18. Who did Great Britain beat in the final to win the 2015 Davis Cup?

19. In what year did the Chicago Bulls last become the NBA champions?

20. Patrick Mahomes is quarterback for which NFL franchise?

21. Who did West Ham play in the first ever FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in 1923?

22. Which French rugby club did Sonny Bill Williams join in 2008 after sensationally leaving the NRL mid-season?

23. Which nationality is 2017 US Open women’s finalist Madison Keys?

24. How many Test wickets did former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson take throughout his career? A- 313; B- 371; C- 386

25. Which club finished second in the inaugural Premier League season?

26. What is South African golfer Ernie Els’s nickname?

27. Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is the owner of which NBA franchise?

28. How many Super Bowls has Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won?

29. What is the only city to host three summer Olympic Games?

30. How many MLB teams have never won a World Series?

Answers: 1. Notts County; 2. Roy Carroll; 3. 1500m; 4. Birmingham; 5. Asafa Powell; 6. Manchester United, after a replay; 7. C; 8. Two; 9. Third round, three times; 10. Wide receiver; 11. Nicolas Anelka; 12. Monaco; 13. Jose Luis Chilavert; 14. Jason Robinson; 15. One (2011 PGA Championship); 16. 2014 (Vincenzo Nibali for Astana); 17. Worcestershire; 18. Belgium; 19. 1998; 20. Kansas City Chiefs; 21. Bolton Wanderers; 22. Toulon; 23. American; 24. A 313; 25. Aston Villa; 26. The Big Easy; 27. Charlotte Hornets; 28. One; 29. London; 30. Seven.

