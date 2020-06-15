Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 15 June 2020

PA Sport

Yossi Benayoun

Yossi Benayoun

PA Archive/PA Images

With some sports having returned across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Which two teams will play the first match at the resumption of the Premier League?

2. Which is the only position in rugby union not to have a specific name?

3. Al-Hilal, the most successful team in Asian Champions League history, are from which country?

4. Name the five London-based teams currently in the EFL Championship.

5. How many matches are played at the Ryder Cup?

6. And which player went 5-0-0 at the last edition of the tournament in 2018?

7. NFL side the Oakland Raiders have changed their name after relocation to which American city?

8. Which NFL side did Eli Manning represent throughout his 16-year career?

9. Which England cricketer had five catches in the January 2020 Test against South Africa?

10. Which county’s limited-overs side is called the Vikings?

11. Yossi Benayoun is the most-capped footballer for which country?

12. How many balls need to be potted for a maximum 147 break?

13. Which cricket umpire was known for his “crooked finger of doom”?

You may also want to watch:

14. Two Australians have won the Premier League title, name either.

15. Only one Italian has won the Premier League, who is it?

16. Which major league sport do the Blue Jays play?

17. And in which North American city are they based?

18. When was the last UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup held?

19. Where will this year’s Formula One season start?

20. And where will it finish?

21. Pep Clotet is leaving which Championship club at the end of the season?

22. Which side have been crowned champions of League Two after the season was ended?

23. Who is the division’s top scorer?

24. And which team did he make seven appearances for - without scoring - either side of a productive loan spell?

25. Who became the only person to run a sub-10 100m, sub-20 200m and sub-44 400m in 2016?

26. And in which of these events did he win gold at the Rio Olympics?

27. What is the nickname of the BBL team based in Hobart, where Jofra Archer has played two seasons?

28. Where will two Tests in the series between England and West Indies be held?

29. In which US state is the Masters golf tournament held?

30. Which nationality is former Manchester City midfielder Georgi Kinkladze?

Answers: 1. Aston Villa and Sheffield United; 2. Number eight; 3. Saudi Arabia; 4. Brentford, Charlton, Fulham, Millwall, QPR; 5. 28; 6. Francesco Molinari; 7. Las Vegas; 8. New York Giants; 9. Ben Stokes; 10. Yorkshire; 11. Israel; 12. 36; 13. Billy Bowden; 14. Mark Bosnich and Robbie Slater; 15. Mario Balotelli; 16. Baseball; 17. Toronto; 18. 1999; 19. Austria; 20. Italy; 21. Birmingham; 22. Swindon; 23. Eoin Doyle; 24. Bradford; 25. Wayde van Niekerk; 26. 400m; 27. Hurricanes; 28. Old Trafford; 29. Georgia; 30. Georgian.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

Chatteris garden centre which appeared on BBC show The Fixer -that has been closed for almost two years- sold for £545,000

David White, Alex Polizzi and Lynn White.

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

County council uses emergency powers to make use of Government cash to make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians in post-lockdown Cambridgeshire

Making life easier for cyclists is part of a new initiative by Cambridgeshire County Council. New measures are being introduced using emergency powers to use an allocation of Government funding. Picture; Camcycle/Lucinda Price Photography

Most Read

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

Chatteris garden centre which appeared on BBC show The Fixer -that has been closed for almost two years- sold for £545,000

David White, Alex Polizzi and Lynn White.

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

County council uses emergency powers to make use of Government cash to make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians in post-lockdown Cambridgeshire

Making life easier for cyclists is part of a new initiative by Cambridgeshire County Council. New measures are being introduced using emergency powers to use an allocation of Government funding. Picture; Camcycle/Lucinda Price Photography

Latest from the Cambs Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

A14 work restarts after Covid-19 deep clean

The A14 around Huntingdon from the air

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

County council uses emergency powers to make use of Government cash to make life safer for cyclists and pedestrians in post-lockdown Cambridgeshire

Making life easier for cyclists is part of a new initiative by Cambridgeshire County Council. New measures are being introduced using emergency powers to use an allocation of Government funding. Picture; Camcycle/Lucinda Price Photography

Hamerton Zoo reopens on its thirtieth birthday after being shut for almost three months

Hammerton Zoo reopens to the public
Drive 24