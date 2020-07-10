Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua PA Archive/PA Images

With more grassroots sport getting the green light to return to action after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrate with another sports quiz?!

Boris Becker of West Germany, became the youngest person ever and the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon men's single's final, when he beat the South African-American born Kevin Curren in 1985 Boris Becker of West Germany, became the youngest person ever and the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon men's single's final, when he beat the South African-American born Kevin Curren in 1985

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. For which Ligue 1 team did Tottenham and France skipper Hugo Lloris make his debut?

2. Name the Championship side that used to play at Elm Park.

3. Who has scored the fastest hat-trick in the Premier League?

4. Where do Nottinghamshire play their home cricket matches?

5. Luke Gale was Super League’s top points scorer in 2015, 2016 and 2017. At which club did he play?

6. Who was the first rugby union player to score 1,000 points in international matches?

7. How old was Boris Becker when he won the Wimbledon title in 1985?

8. Which Spanish golfer won the Masters twice and Open three times?

9. Which darts player won the 2019 World Matchplay?

10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just signed a 10-year deal with which NFL team?

11. Which three current Formula One drivers were first, second and third in the 2018 Formula Two Championship?

12. Which Premier League club has had three managers this season?

13. Which nickname links a British rugby league club and an NBA team in California?

14. Which World Cup winning goalkeeper has taken part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race?

15. What does DLS stand for in cricket?

16. What will be the name of this weekend’s second F1 grand prix in Austria?

17. In which sport is the Stableford scoring system used?

18. Charlie Lister is considered to be one of the UK’s leading trainers in what?

19. Who became the UK’s most expensive goalkeeper when he moved from Southampton to Blackburn?

20. For which NFL side does Drew Brees play?

21. Pep Clotet left his position as head coach of which Championship club this week?

22. Which UK racecourse holds the record as the oldest still in operation?

23. Which team knocked England out of Euro 2016 with a 2-1 win in Nice?

24. How many different sports will feature at the 2020 Olympics? a) 27 b) 33 c) 37

25. How many national capitals have hosted the Winter Olympics?

26. How many points did Manchester City get to set a Premier League record in 2017/18?

27. And how many points did Derby get when they set a record low in 2007/08?

28. At which racetrack would you find Maggots and Becketts?

29. Which Australian is a three-time Formula One World Champion?

30. What nationality is Brian Lara?

Answers: 1. Nice; 2. Reading; 3. Sadio Mane; 4. Trent Bridge; 5. Castleford Tigers; 6. Neil Jenkins; 7. 17; 8. Seve Ballesteros; 9. Rob Cross; 10. Kansas City Chiefs; 11. George Russell, Lando Norris and Alex Albon; 12. Watford; 13. Warriors; 14. Fabien Barthez; 15. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern; 16. Styrian Grand Prix; 17. Golf; 18. Greyhound racing; 19. Tim Flowers; 20. New Orleans Saints; 21. Birmingham; 22. Chester; 23. Iceland; 24. 33; 25. One (Oslo); 26. 100; 27. 11; 28. Silverstone; 29. Jack Brabham; 30. Trinidadian.