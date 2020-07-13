Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 16

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 July 2020

PA Sport

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon

Tim Henman in action at Wimbledon

PA Archive/PA Images

With more grassroots sport now returning to action since the three-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, we celebrate with another quiz.

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's CupArsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Name the two players who have scored more than 200 Premier League goals.

2. Which boxer has won 12 world titles in eight divisions, including a IBO Lightweight belt after beating Ricky Hatton in 2009?

3. Which former Premier League club play their home games at Fratton Park?

4. Who were the last club outside of the top flight to win the FA Cup?

5. Who will captain Team Europe at the delayed Ryder Cup?

6. Where will the 2022 Winter Olympics be held?

7. In what year did Fernando Alonso win the last of his two Formula One world championship titles?

8. How many points is the blue ball worth in snooker?

9. What jersey denotes the King of the Mountains wear in the Tour de France?

10. What are San Jose’s NHL side called?

11. Which Ligue 1 side play at the Parc des Princes?

12. Al-Hilal were the most recent AFC Champions League winners, but in which Asian country are they based?

13. In which city are Wasps based?

14. Which major league sport will resume with games played in hubs in Toronto and Edmonton?

15. Who were the last Premier League club Mark Bosnich played for?

16. For which team does Sonny Bill Williams currently play?

17. In which year did Tim Henman first become British number one?

18. And who is the current British number one?

19. Which team are the reigning champions of the T20 Blast?

20. And which ground has hosted the final since 2013?

21. Where was George Graham’s next managerial role after leaving Arsenal?

22. Who scored the opening goal in Sheffield United’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday?

23. Name the first English club to sign Carlos Tevez.

24. Raheem Sterling scored his third hat-trick of the season in Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Brighton on Saturday. Who did the other two come against?

25. Who is the first player in LaLiga to both score and assist 20 goals or more in the same season?

26. What nationality is new Exeter Chiefs signing Facundo Cordero?

27. What are Saracens’ home playing colours?

28. How many Wimbledon singles titles did Martina Navratilova win?

29. UFC 251 was held on Yas Island over the weekend, but where is Yas Island?

30. The Brewers play baseball in which US city?

Answers: 1. Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney; 2. Manny Pacquiao; 3. Portsmouth; 4. West Ham; 5. Padraig Harrington; 6. Beijing; 7. 2006; 8. Five; 9. Polka dot; 10. Sharks; 11. Paris St Germain; 12. Saudi Arabia; 13. Coventry; 14. Ice hockey; 15. Chelsea; 16. Toronto Wolfpack; 17. 1996; 18. Dan Evans; 19. Essex Eagles; 20. Edgbaston; 21. Leeds; 22. David McGoldrick; 23. West Ham; 24. West Ham and Atalanta; 25. Lionel Messi; 26. Argentinian; 27. Black and red; 28. Nine; 29. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 30. Milwaukee.

