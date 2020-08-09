Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 August 2020

PA Sport

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who was Brian Clough’s assistant at Nottingham Forest and Derby?

2. Which player scored a brace in the 1998 World Cup final as France saw off Brazil 3-0?

3. Which colours are present on a traditional dartboard?

4. Which stadium is both the most southerly and most westerly ground in the Football League?

5. Which tournament will restart with Ireland taking on Italy after being paused in March?

6. Which former champion pulled has pulled out of the US Open?

7. And how many times has he won at Flushing Meadows?

8. What number does LeBron James wear for the Los Angeles Lakers?

9. And which player, who wore 34 for the Lakers, was NBA finals MVP in 2000, 2001 and 2002?

10. In which city would you find the cricket ground known as the WACA?

11. How many English teams are in the last eight of the Europa League?

12. Which British side took the UEFA Cup title in 1981, beating AZ 5-4 on aggregate?

13. Which sport do the Nottingham Panthers play?

14. What nationality is golfer Jason Day?

15. How long is the marathon swimming event held at the Olympics?

16. Which Premiership Rugby side play their home games at Sandy Park?

17. Which four clubs has Wayne Rooney played for?

18. England paceman Jofra Archer plays for which county?

19. Where is the NBA bubble, where the remaining games of the season are taking place?

20. Which US major league has seen 66 players pull out over fears of coronavirus?

21. Where was the men’s T20 World Cup due to take place this year?

22. Which Super League club is subject to four takeover bids?

23. How many teams with the name Athletic are there in the football league?

24. Which Championship club broke records for transfer fees paid and received when they bought Christopher Samba for £12.5m and sold him to back to Russian side Anzhi for £12m in the same year?

25. Who won football’s first European Championships in 1960?

26. What nationality is golfer Mike Lorenzo-Vera?

27. Which Scottish side play their home games at McDiarmid Park?

28. How many countries have teams in the Pro14?

29. And which Irish side is the most successful in the history of the competition?

30. In which US major league do the San Jose Sharks compete?

Answers: 1. Peter Taylor; 2. Zinedine Zidane; 3. White, black, green, red; 4. Home Park (Plymouth); 5. Six Nations; 6. Rafael Nadal; 7. Four; 8. 23; 9. Shaquille O’Neal; 10. Perth; 11. Two (Wolves and Manchester United); 12. Ipswich; 13. Ice hockey; 14. Australian; 15. 10km; 16. Exeter Chiefs; 17. Everton, Manchester United, DC United and Derby; 18. Sussex; 19. Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida; 20. NFL; 21. Australia; 22. Toronto Wolfpack; 23. Two (Charlton and Wigan); 24. QPR; 25. Soviet Union; 6. French; 27. St Johnstone; 28. Five (Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, Wales); 29. Leinster; 30. NHL.

