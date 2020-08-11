Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 13

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 August 2020

PA Sport

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta

PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football clubs further stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 campaign with pre-season friendlies, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Which former Premier League manager counts Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight among his former clubs?

2. Which country has produced the last nine men’s Olympic steeplechase champions?

3. Which astute England Test captain was said by Australian paceman Rodney Hogg to have “a degree in people”?

4. Where is the Circuit Paul Ricard and what event does it host?

5. What nickname links the NHL team from Winnipeg, an NFL team from New York and an Australian A-League side from Newcastle?

6. Which golfer was denied a play-off spot at the 2010 US PGA Championship due to a penalty for grounding his club in a bunker?

7. With which sport would you associate Maurice Richard?

8. Who scored for Chelsea in their 4-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday?

9. Who did Rafael Nadal defeat in the men’s singles final at the 2019 US Open?

10. Scotland’s best finish at a Rugby World Cup was their fourth placing in which year?

11. Cricketer Tim Groenewald plays for which county?

12. What nationality is Formula One driver Lance Stroll?

13. In which year did Juventus last win the Champions League?

14. Which Premiership club play their home matches at Kingsholm?

15. Who won Super League’s Man of Steel award in 1996 and 2004?

16. How many major golf championships did Sir Nick Faldo win?

17. What is Plymouth Argyle’s nickname?

18. Who did Andy Murray beat in the 2012 US Open final?

19. Who are the only two West Indies batsmen to have scored more than 10,000 Test runs?

20. Derek Drouin won gold in which event at the 2016 Rio Olympics?

21. Which EFL club are nicknamed the Tangerines?

22. How many FA Cup titles have Chelsea won?

23. In which year did the new Wembley Stadium open?

24. Which Premier League club does world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury support?

25. In which city was Johanna Konta born?

26. Pete Sampras won 14 grand slams in his tennis career but which did he celebrate first?

27. Who did Sampras defeat in that final?

28. Which Premiership Rugby club call Sixways Stadium their home?

29. Which England fast bowler recorded career-best innings figures of nine for 57 against South Africa at the Oval in 1994?

30. Which Olympic medallist this week criticised a “culture of abuse” in British gymnastics?

Answers: 1. Arsene Wenger; 2. Kenya; 3. Mike Brearley; 4. France and the French Grand Prix; 5. The Jets; 6. Dustin Johnson; 7. Ice hockey; 8. Tammy Abraham; 9. Daniil Medvedev; 10. 1991; 11. Kent; 12. Canadian; 13. 1996; 14. Gloucester; 15. Andy Farrell; 16. Six; 17. The Pilgrims; 18. Novak Djokovic; 19. Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul; 20. Men’s high jump; 21. Blackpool; 22. Eight; 23. 2007; 24. Manchester United; 25. Sydney, Australia; 26. US Open, 1990; 27. Andre Agassi; 28. Worcester; 29. Devon Malcolm; 30. Nile Wilson.

