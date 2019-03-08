NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town back on track in promotion chase

Assistant boss Chris Lenton was relieved to see March Town return to their usual tricks following back-to-back defeats.

Lenton was in high spirits after witnessing the Hares edge a seven-goal thriller with Diss Town in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last Saturday.

The result gives March a solid platform to build from as they climbed into fifth place in the table with games in hand over teams above. The top four finishers at this level will earn promotion this term.

Jack Friend's double accompanied by superb strikes from Tarren Moxon and Toby Allen handed the Hares an eighth league victory, building on an impressive first-half comeback.

It also represented a return to form following a league defeat at Fakenham the previous Saturday and an October 12 exit from the FA Vase at the hands of higher-level Rothwell Corinthians.

"What we wanted to do was to get back to playing as a team and we did that," said Lenton.

"We weren't confident on the ball the previous week, but we changed things around.

"We were trying to play out from the back and create spaces, and we did that really well.

"We stood off Diss early on, conceded loads of space and two sloppy goals. We also switched off at the end when Diss got their third goal, but apart from that I thought we played really well.

"We were brave on the ball, had some good possession and scored good goals.

"Toby has been a bit off the pace this season, but he ran the show and that's the player I want to see moving forward for the rest of the season.

"Jack showed again that he is a great finisher. He has the movement, the touch and the link-up play, and is a complete centre-forward now.

"I'm really pleased with him and it was also great to see Gav Cooke back after eight weeks out with a ligament injury."

March face a tough test at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers tomorrow as they aim to break into the top four.

And Lenton hopes to glean some inside info from a footballing friend ahead of the trip to Norfolk, 3pm.

"Mulbarton is going to be a really tough game," added Lenton. "But I know the Huntingdon manager well and they beat them in the Vase earlier in the season.

"I'll definitely speak to him about how Mulbarton play, but we're going into the game feeling confident and positive."