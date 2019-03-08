Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town back on track in promotion chase

PUBLISHED: 09:37 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 31 October 2019

Action from March Town's clash with Diss (pic Ian Carter)

Action from March Town's clash with Diss (pic Ian Carter)

Archant

Assistant boss Chris Lenton was relieved to see March Town return to their usual tricks following back-to-back defeats.

Lenton was in high spirits after witnessing the Hares edge a seven-goal thriller with Diss Town in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last Saturday.

The result gives March a solid platform to build from as they climbed into fifth place in the table with games in hand over teams above. The top four finishers at this level will earn promotion this term.

Jack Friend's double accompanied by superb strikes from Tarren Moxon and Toby Allen handed the Hares an eighth league victory, building on an impressive first-half comeback.

It also represented a return to form following a league defeat at Fakenham the previous Saturday and an October 12 exit from the FA Vase at the hands of higher-level Rothwell Corinthians.

"What we wanted to do was to get back to playing as a team and we did that," said Lenton.

"We weren't confident on the ball the previous week, but we changed things around.

"We were trying to play out from the back and create spaces, and we did that really well.

You may also want to watch:

"We stood off Diss early on, conceded loads of space and two sloppy goals. We also switched off at the end when Diss got their third goal, but apart from that I thought we played really well.

"We were brave on the ball, had some good possession and scored good goals.

"Toby has been a bit off the pace this season, but he ran the show and that's the player I want to see moving forward for the rest of the season.

"Jack showed again that he is a great finisher. He has the movement, the touch and the link-up play, and is a complete centre-forward now.

"I'm really pleased with him and it was also great to see Gav Cooke back after eight weeks out with a ligament injury."

March face a tough test at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers tomorrow as they aim to break into the top four.

And Lenton hopes to glean some inside info from a footballing friend ahead of the trip to Norfolk, 3pm.

"Mulbarton is going to be a really tough game," added Lenton. "But I know the Huntingdon manager well and they beat them in the Vase earlier in the season.

"I'll definitely speak to him about how Mulbarton play, but we're going into the game feeling confident and positive."

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Appeal after man robbed at cash machine in Chatteris

A man has had £450 stolen from his bank account after his card was taken while he was distracted at a cash machine in Chatteris High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Appeal after man robbed at cash machine in Chatteris

A man has had £450 stolen from his bank account after his card was taken while he was distracted at a cash machine in Chatteris High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town back on track in promotion chase

Action from March Town's clash with Diss (pic Ian Carter)

TV and radio writer Richard Pinto visits King’s Ely to inspire young people during this year’s James Bowman Lecture

Television and radio’s Richard Pinto (centre) inspired children at King’s Ely during the 2019 James Bowman Lecture. Picture: Supplied/King’s Ely

Combined authority bosses will not be declaring climate change emergency, says Mayor Palmer

No plans to declare climate change emergency for combined authority, says Mayor James Palmer. Pictured here at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on October 28. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER

Vandal-stricken Ely House in Wisbech to remain shut until the New Year

Wisbechs historic Ely House is closed off for another three months following a court order. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL/ CHRIS BISHOP

Sadie Nadine finally able to put her Princess Scarlett to rest thanks to generous offer from Norfolk stonemasons

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) can finally put her late daughter Scarlett to rest thanks to a generous Norfolk stonemason. Picture: Supplied/Sadie Nadine
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists