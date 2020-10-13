Park Ladies earn successive wins as they cruise to home league victory

Park Ladies made it back-to-back wins with a home thrashing on Sunday.

Erin Powell scored four as the Wimblington side cruised to a 6-0 victory over Cambourne United Women in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

Powell struck within 35 seconds for Park, latching onto a cross-field pass from Maddie Jackson, before shooting low past the goalkeeper on three minutes after Francesca Plitsch’s pass.

The hosts took full control of the game as player of the match Powell completed her hat-trick eight minutes after the break, as Plitsch scored from close-range to make it 4-0.

Powell grabbed her fourth and Park’s fifth as she tucked home the rebound from a tight angle after her first shot was saved, while Plitsch rounded off the scoring with a 25-yard strike.

Next up for Park is a trip to Deeping United Ladies in the League Cup on Sunday, October 18, 2pm.

