Park Ladies fight back to earn victory in league cup drama

PUBLISHED: 12:52 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 19 October 2020

Park Ladies produced a second-half comeback to win in their latest league cup game. Picture: STEVE HONE

A resilient comeback display helped Park Ladies secure victory on the road.

Rob Mitchell’s side came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 at Deeping United Ladies in the group stage of the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup on Sunday.

Park made the breakthrough on six minutes courtesy of Georgia Payne, who finished after being played in by Georgia Stimson.

The visitors missed several chances soon after, and were made to pay as Deeping equalised, perhaps against the run of play, after goalkeeper Olivia Goode parried into the path of the incoming striker.

As Park dropped their standards, Deeping seized the moment to lead as poor marking allowed a high shot to loop into the net.

This was the wake-up call the Wimblington side needed, and they levelled on 74 minutes after Eilish Brown played in Francesca Plitsch, who struck low past the goalkeeper.

The comeback was complete 10 minutes from time as Brooke Anderson rose highest to Payne’s whipped corner to glance home. Player of the match was Tinneisha Mott.

Park continue their league cup campaign at Burwell Tigers Ladies on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.

