Five-star display for Park Ladies in league cup victory

Georgia Payne (left) scored for Park Ladies in their league cup win over Isleham United Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

Erin Powell starred for Park Ladies in their five-star display in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup.

Powell scored twice and assisted once in her side’s 5-1 victory over Championship South side Isleham United Ladies on Sunday, October 4.

Solid defensive play from Isleham limited Park breaking through, but the hosts broke the deadlock midway through the first-half.

Powell teed up Sherrie Downey, whose shot was save before Powell netted the rebound.

Park soon added a second as Powell found Georgia Payne, who created space to finish low into the bottom corner.

The Wimblington team, led by assistant boss Ash Anderson while manager Rob Mitchell attended the birth of his daughter, netted a third after half-time courtesy of Georgia Stimson.

Player of the match Powell scored her second and Park’s fourth after finishing off a rebound from a tight angle after her initial shot was saved.

Stimson then slotted home with a cool finish, before Isleham grabbed a consolation with a top corner strike, narrowly evading the fingertips of goalkeeper Liv Goode.

Park entertain Cambourne United Women at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.

