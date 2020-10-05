Advanced search

Five-star display for Park Ladies in league cup victory

PUBLISHED: 16:25 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 05 October 2020

Georgia Payne (left) scored for Park Ladies in their league cup win over Isleham United Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

Georgia Payne (left) scored for Park Ladies in their league cup win over Isleham United Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

steve hone photography

Erin Powell starred for Park Ladies in their five-star display in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup.

Powell scored twice and assisted once in her side’s 5-1 victory over Championship South side Isleham United Ladies on Sunday, October 4.

Solid defensive play from Isleham limited Park breaking through, but the hosts broke the deadlock midway through the first-half.

Powell teed up Sherrie Downey, whose shot was save before Powell netted the rebound.

Park soon added a second as Powell found Georgia Payne, who created space to finish low into the bottom corner.

The Wimblington team, led by assistant boss Ash Anderson while manager Rob Mitchell attended the birth of his daughter, netted a third after half-time courtesy of Georgia Stimson.

Player of the match Powell scored her second and Park’s fourth after finishing off a rebound from a tight angle after her initial shot was saved.

MORE: Improved performance proves too little, too late for Park Ladies in Cambs League defeat

Stimson then slotted home with a cool finish, before Isleham grabbed a consolation with a top corner strike, narrowly evading the fingertips of goalkeeper Liv Goode.

Park entertain Cambourne United Women at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

March Athletic Club battle the rain for landmark anniversary of London Marathon

March Athletic Club runners braved the wet weather to take part in the virtual London Marathon. Picture: TRACEY DICKERSON

Construction firm gives Fenland youth organisation £5,000 funding boost

Members of Young People March with NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay in 2010. Picture: Archant/Archive

Off-duty rural crime police officer discovers five illegal gill nets in Fenland river

An off-duty police officer found illegal gill nets in the 20ft river in March. Picture: Cambs Cops

Five-star display for Park Ladies in league cup victory

Georgia Payne (left) scored for Park Ladies in their league cup win over Isleham United Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

March Town Ladies turn on the style with dominant Cambs League display

Yaz Holmes in action for March Town Ladies against Riverside Ladies at the GER. Picture: STEVE HONE