Advanced search

Villagers mark return from lockdown with 10-goal thriller

PUBLISHED: 15:52 09 December 2020

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies kept up their promotion charge after they edged a 10-goal thriller in their first game back from lockdown.

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Rob Mitchell’s side triumphed 6-4 at Cardea Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, despite going behind.

Fran Plitsch made amends for a missed penalty with a sumptuous free-kick, before Cardea restored their lead following a goalkeeping error.

Erin Powell fired Park level once more, but the hosts hit back after half-time as confusion between Dannii Green and Nikki Hassock led to a tap-in.

Park made it 3-3 as Sherrie Downey converted a Sophie Fenner cross, before the latter netted her first league goal of the season to hand her team the advantage.

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Powell then smashed home the rebound after her initial shot was saved well, but Park were outdone by a low shot with 10 minutes remaining.

The Wimblington-based team then capitalised on an exposed Cardea defence late on as Georgia Stimson scored to round off the scoring. Player of the match was Fran Plitsch.

Park host the reverse fixture at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, December 13, 2pm.

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHYPark Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Paedophile, 77, caught in undercover police operation plotted to abuse two girls

Paedophile Ian McNeill, 77, from Whittlesey, began messaging who he believed were a couple with similar views to him called Claire and Ryan. File photo. Credit: HyperionPixels/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Villagers mark return from lockdown with 10-goal thriller

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Wisbech mark return from lockdown with impressive triumph

Wisbech Town 2nds returned to action with an impressive victory at league leaders Cambridge South 3rds. Picture: IAN CARTER

Funeral home provides festive cheer for Scotty’s Little Soldiers with Christmas gifts

John Barry, funeral director at Central England Co-op, presenting the gifts to Nikki Scott, widow of Corporal Lee Scott, from Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Picture: CENTRAL ENGLAND CO-OP

Charity’s new mobile service hits the road next week

Cambridgeshire charity Cam Sight has launched a new mobile service. Pictures: Cam Sight