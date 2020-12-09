Villagers mark return from lockdown with 10-goal thriller

Park Ladies marked their return from lockdown with a narrow victory over promotion rivals Cardea Ladies. Picture: CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY CARL RUMBLE PHOTOGRAPHY

Park Ladies kept up their promotion charge after they edged a 10-goal thriller in their first game back from lockdown.

Rob Mitchell’s side triumphed 6-4 at Cardea Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, despite going behind.

Fran Plitsch made amends for a missed penalty with a sumptuous free-kick, before Cardea restored their lead following a goalkeeping error.

Erin Powell fired Park level once more, but the hosts hit back after half-time as confusion between Dannii Green and Nikki Hassock led to a tap-in.

Park made it 3-3 as Sherrie Downey converted a Sophie Fenner cross, before the latter netted her first league goal of the season to hand her team the advantage.

Powell then smashed home the rebound after her initial shot was saved well, but Park were outdone by a low shot with 10 minutes remaining.

The Wimblington-based team then capitalised on an exposed Cardea defence late on as Georgia Stimson scored to round off the scoring. Player of the match was Fran Plitsch.

Park host the reverse fixture at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, December 13, 2pm.

