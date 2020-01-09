NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town send statement to Thurlow Nunn League promotion rivals after dominant display, says boss Whaley

March Town boss Brett Whaley believes his side can cause problems for their league rivals after a handsome 6-1 victory over Needham Market Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

If March Town play as well as they did in their league victory on Saturday, they would be a real problem for their rivals.

That's the view of boss Brett Whaley after he witnessed his side dispatch Needham Market Reserves 6-1 in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North at the GER.

Despite a first-half scare, four goals without reply after the break ensured March would go to within a point of the promotion places, which left Whaley in pleasing mood.

"The two centre-forwards caused us problems for a while. When they scored, I thought we went really flat for 20 minutes," he said.

"We knew that when you play these sides, if you sit off them, they've got good technical players.

"Just before half-time, we showed experience and got the goal. If we put our foot down, I always felt we had a little bit more in the second-half.

"At half-time, we said we've got to keep the ball better, get a little closer to them and get on the front foot, and I thought we were really good.

"We scored four in the second-half and probably could have had another three or four."

In-form Craig Gillies celebrated the birth of his newborn son Noah with a hat-trick, while Toby Allen, Jack Saunders and Dylan Edge added the gloss to a comprehensive display.

March visit top four hopefuls Ipswich Wanderers this Saturday (3pm), and although Whaley has a strong squad available, the trip to Suffolk is set to be a challenge similar to previous defeats against mid-table teams.

"We're very good when we're on top, but when it's tough sometimes, that's where we need to learn to step up," he said.

"I thought it was a good all-round team performance. I thought Lewis Hilliard looked like he's getting back to where he is.

"If we play like we did second-half, I don't think many teams will live with us, but the problem is that inconsistency.

"We should have Tarren Moxon back, Jack Rawson comes back from suspension and we hope to have Tom Mcleish back so squad-wise, we will be stronger.

"Ipswich Wanderers are like Cornard and Yarmouth, so the next test away from home is huge.

"We've fallen in games like that and we've had two great wins, but there's a real test coming for us."