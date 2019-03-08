Whaley: Three big games for March Town

March players in a huddle (pic Imogen Goult) Archant

March Town narrowed the gap between themselves and the top four in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North and manager Brett Whaley believes there’s still everything to play for.

Allen wins a header (pic Imogen Goult) Allen wins a header (pic Imogen Goult)

Whaley saw his side romp to a 19th victory with a 6-3 success over AFC Sudbury Reserves at the GER last weekend, having recovered from an early setback.

Toby Allen's hat-trick alongside Jack Friend's brace and David Jackson netted for the Hares, who are now just one point behind fourth-placed Fakenham with a game in hand.

But despite the entertainment, the Hares boss was left to ponder on defensive lapses.

“The way we approached the game just wasn't what I expected,” he admitted.

Friend collides with the Sudbury keeper (pic Imogen Goult) Friend collides with the Sudbury keeper (pic Imogen Goult)

“When sides have been struggling and not been doing so well, if you let them have something, all of a sudden they get a bit of momentum and they put pressure on you, and that's what happened.

“Once we gave them something, they became a difficult side to beat.”

It was all square at the break, but a hectic period inside six second-half minutes turned the game in March's favour.

But with notable absentees, including captain Max Mattless, stability was going to be an issue.

Gibson gets past a Sudbury defender (pic Imogen Goult) Gibson gets past a Sudbury defender (pic Imogen Goult)

“I think it's only once or twice throughout the whole season that I've been able to put the same side out, and if you don't have continuity, you don't know each other, and defensively we were atrocious,” added Whaley.

“You can't keep changing. Playing with different teams doesn't help us, and until we get the same side out every week, we won't know how to play together.”

It's a difficult climax for Whaley's men, whose last three games include leaders Harleston Town next Saturday (3pm) and Fakenham on Easter Monday, but he still believes his side can defy expectations.

“People might think it doesn't matter whether you're fifth or sixth, but for me, it does,” he added.

“It's a real tough ask, but we raise our game against the better sides.

“Our quality will get us in the game, and they're still three big games for us.”