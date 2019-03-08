Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Whaley: Three big games for March Town

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 April 2019

Dan Mason

March players in a huddle (pic Imogen Goult)

March players in a huddle (pic Imogen Goult)

Archant

March Town narrowed the gap between themselves and the top four in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North and manager Brett Whaley believes there’s still everything to play for.

Allen wins a header (pic Imogen Goult)Allen wins a header (pic Imogen Goult)

Whaley saw his side romp to a 19th victory with a 6-3 success over AFC Sudbury Reserves at the GER last weekend, having recovered from an early setback.

Toby Allen's hat-trick alongside Jack Friend's brace and David Jackson netted for the Hares, who are now just one point behind fourth-placed Fakenham with a game in hand.

But despite the entertainment, the Hares boss was left to ponder on defensive lapses.

“The way we approached the game just wasn't what I expected,” he admitted.

Friend collides with the Sudbury keeper (pic Imogen Goult)Friend collides with the Sudbury keeper (pic Imogen Goult)

“When sides have been struggling and not been doing so well, if you let them have something, all of a sudden they get a bit of momentum and they put pressure on you, and that's what happened.

“Once we gave them something, they became a difficult side to beat.”

It was all square at the break, but a hectic period inside six second-half minutes turned the game in March's favour.

But with notable absentees, including captain Max Mattless, stability was going to be an issue.

Gibson gets past a Sudbury defender (pic Imogen Goult)Gibson gets past a Sudbury defender (pic Imogen Goult)

“I think it's only once or twice throughout the whole season that I've been able to put the same side out, and if you don't have continuity, you don't know each other, and defensively we were atrocious,” added Whaley.

“You can't keep changing. Playing with different teams doesn't help us, and until we get the same side out every week, we won't know how to play together.”

It's a difficult climax for Whaley's men, whose last three games include leaders Harleston Town next Saturday (3pm) and Fakenham on Easter Monday, but he still believes his side can defy expectations.

“People might think it doesn't matter whether you're fifth or sixth, but for me, it does,” he added.

“It's a real tough ask, but we raise our game against the better sides.

“Our quality will get us in the game, and they're still three big games for us.”

Most Read

Spate of shed burglaries in Chatteris and Doddington brought to an end as police arrest two men

Since two 20-year-old men from Chatteris were handed conditional cautions earlier this week in connection with the recent shed break-in series in the Chatteris and Doddington areas, we've not seen any further offences. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

‘I would like to let you know that I loved you’: Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Devastating March house fire is ‘not suspicious’, say fire service

March house fire is tackled by more than 40 firefighters on Sunday April 14. Cambs Fire Service say it is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: PETER WEST.

Most Read

Spate of shed burglaries in Chatteris and Doddington brought to an end as police arrest two men

Since two 20-year-old men from Chatteris were handed conditional cautions earlier this week in connection with the recent shed break-in series in the Chatteris and Doddington areas, we've not seen any further offences. Picture: FENLAND POLICE.

‘I would like to let you know that I loved you’: Family release heartbreaking tribute as three victims named in fatal Fletton Parkway crash

A grieving family have shared a heartbreaking tribute after three people died in a crash in Peterborough.Tomas (left) Jana (middle) and Marko (right). Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Devastating March house fire is ‘not suspicious’, say fire service

March house fire is tackled by more than 40 firefighters on Sunday April 14. Cambs Fire Service say it is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: PETER WEST.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Meet the March man completing dares to raise cash for family who lost their home in large Church Street fire

Dan Martin (pictured), who has lived in March for most of his life, is taking on sponsored dares to raise cash for the owners of the home destroyed in the Church Street fire. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Whaley: Three big games for March Town

March players in a huddle (pic Imogen Goult)

10 years on and Fernando can call The Pod his home after East Cambs Council agrees ‘on balance of probability’ he’s lived there for 10 years

The Pod at Little Downham is now legal after a certificate was issued by East Cambs Council. They ruled that on the grounds of probability Fernando Gris has lived there for 10 years and so is excluded from any potential legal threat. Picture; PLANSURV LTD

Red Arrows to return to Duxford as part of the Flying Legends air show

The Red Arrows – will return to the Flying Legends air show this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture; MoD

Churches in Ely diocese - of which 80 per cent of the 324 are listed - to get modest boost from National Lottery for workshops on how to preserve them

Ely diocese has numerous historic churches and a National Lottery award will help with workshops to advise on their maintenance. Picture; ARCHIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists