NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: 'Fen-tastic' Hares earn rave reviews for derby triumph against Wisbech Town

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town boss Brett Whaley has hailed his side's famous victory over local rivals Wisbech Town as their best performance of the season.

Craig Gillies' second-half header clinched a hard-fought Cambs Invitation Cup first round tie in front of a raucous 279 supporters on Tuesday night.

The frontman sealed the spoils when striking with 15 minutes to go and Hares chief Whaley was overjoyed with how his troops tackled their Step 4 opponents to claim another notable success in a season of terrific cup triumphs..

"It was a good game of football," he said. "Wisbech would have come probably expecting to win or thinking that with difference between the two sides they'd be able to control the game.

"They've got so much quality in their side that if you give the ball away, it will end up in the back of your net.

"But we produced what has to be the best 90-minute performance of the season. We're two leagues below Wisbech so we're delighted to beat them."

March's prolific front three of Gillies, Jack Friend and Toby Allen are now responsible for 38 of the team's 44 goals this campaign.

But they did have to weather the storm at times with goalkeeper Charlie Congreve called into action on occasions before the break.

"It wasn't about individuals, it was the unit as a whoile," Whaley added.

"Charlie is a young goalkeeper improving with every game while our back four had two 19 year-olds and a 21 year-old in it. For them to stand up and be counted in a game of this stature shows how much they are progressing."

March now go in search of another knockout scalp this Saturday when hosting higher-level Rothwell Corinthians in the first round proper of the FA Vase at the GER, 3pm.

Whaley's men have already dumped out three Step 5 sides in this competition and the FA Cup this term and will be hopeful of adding their Northamptonshire visitors from the United Counties League Premier Divison to that tally.

"Rothwell are very physical, they play very direct and will give us something different to compete against," continued Whaley.

"We've got a couple of niggles in the squad, but nothing major, so we hope we're somewhere near full strength."

Recent signing Josh Burrows is the only definite absentee for the Hares due to being cup-tied.