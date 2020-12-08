Advanced search

Here are all the winners from this year’s Living Sport Awards

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 December 2020

The winners of this year’s Living Sport’s Virtual Sports Awards have been announced, including two of our sports clubs.

Cottenham United Colts won the community club of the year (amateur) award at this year's Living Sport Awards ceremony. Picture: COTTENHAM UNITED COLTSCottenham United Colts won the community club of the year (amateur) award at this year's Living Sport Awards ceremony. Picture: COTTENHAM UNITED COLTS

Edwin Fey, chairman of March Bears Rugby Club, was named community volunteer of the year while Cottenham United Colts claimed the community club of the year (amateur) award on Thursday, December 3.

The event was hosted by ex-Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and focused on lockdown heroes who have gone above and beyond in local sport, showing compassion, generosity and creativity within the sport and physical activity community.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s awards were held virtually and was live-streamed on the Living Sport Facebook page, where the judges commended the very high quality of entrants, finalists and winners.

Writing on his Facebook page, Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, said: “It’s great to see volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and energy to the community gain recognition like this.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance won the workplace of the year award. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONSThe East Anglian Air Ambulance won the workplace of the year award. Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Over 7,000 votes were cast in the public vote, which were combined with the assessment of the judging panel before the winners were confirmed.

Simon Fairhall, chief executive of Living Sport, said: “It has been particularly tough for local sport in recent months with lockdown and restrictions in place, but we were determined to still honour our sporting stars, clubs, coaches and lockdown and community heroes.

“We hope to see a brighter year for all where we can continue to support and celebrate those individuals and organisations going that extra mile to help others get active and healthy.”

Smith, also a Strictly Come Dancing winner, added: “It was an honour to be part of the Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards and an inspiration to learn about the efforts of those across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough who have given their all to help others in a year like no other.”

OTHER WINNERS

- Coach of the Year Award – sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University: Chloe Smith, Willingham Wolves Football Club;

- Jonnie Peacock Award – sponsored by Azets: Gemma Stevenson, Wheelchair Tennis and Adaptive Abilities Cheerleading;

- Matthew Warn Power of Sport Award: Cambridge United Community Trust;

- Services to Sport Award: Ian Darler, Cambridge United Football Club;

- Workplace of the Year Award – sponsored by Everyone Health: East Anglian Air Ambulance;

- Young Community Volunteer of the Year Award – sponsored by Nene Park Trust: Lenni Lewis, Peterborough Rugby Club.

