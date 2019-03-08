Advanced search

CRICKET: Former skipper back to run 'Rings' around Thriplow as March Town continue fine form

PUBLISHED: 12:43 16 August 2019

Mark Plummer

Chris Ringham bowling. Photo: Pat Ringham

Chris Ringham bowling. Photo: Pat Ringham

March Town continued their sparkling summer form with another Cambs & Hunts Premier League success last Saturday.

The local lads climbed into fourth spot in Whiting & Partners Division One thanks to a five-wicket triumph at lowly Thriplow - a fifth win in their last six outings.

Former skipper Chris Ringham enjoyed a terrific return to the March attack with a 4-48 haul in first spell of bowling this season as the hosts were restricted to 155-9.

Overseas ace Saranga Rajaguru also helped himself to 4-28 as his leg spin tormented the Thriplow batsmen and prompted a collapse from 79-2 to 121-8.

March found themselves in trouble in the early stages of their reply with stand-in skipper Brandon Phillips (taking charge with regular skipper and brother, Tyler, and vice-captain Andrew Wright both missing), Rajaguru and Ben Pyle all falling cheaply.

But opener Udana Ranathunga steadied the ship with his first half-century at this level of cricket.

He hit a boundary-laden 53 - featuring eight fours and a six - from just 55 balls while starring in a 70-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Andrew George (33).

When the latter player also departed it was left to late call-up James Harradine to steer March to victory with an unbeaten 38 from 39 balls.

March face a daunting trip to champions elect Sawston & Babraham tomorrow, 12.30pm.

The runaway leaders have gained the maximum possible 30 points by winning all 10 of their completed fixtures.

Wisbech were without a game last weekend but return to action tomorrow when also facing a tough test on the road.

Second-placed Eaton Socon is the destination for Gary Freear's men (also 12.30pm start). Wisbech have slipped down to sixth position in the standings after losing three of their last four completed games.

March 2nds' title hopes in the Cambs Senior League were dealt a blow last Saturday.

They slipped to a surprise five-wicket loss at the hands of struggling Royston at The Avenue after being dismissed for just 104.

Nigel Wright (24) and Mauj Patel (3-19) were the pick of their performers during a disappointing afternoon.

March saw their Rutland League clash at Market Deeping cut short by rain last Sunday.

The Division One contest was abandoned after less than seven overs of play with March having reached 40-0.

Mid-table March host leaders Barnack at The Avenue this Sunday while Wisbech head to Peterborough side King's Keys (both 1pm starts).

