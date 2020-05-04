Advanced search

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs in ‘difficult time’

PUBLISHED: 12:46 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 04 May 2020

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Swimming coaches and clubs are set to benefit from grant funding being offered from The Swimathon Foundation.

The scheme has been launched a scheme to help those who are experiencing short-term financial hardship due to the impact of coronavirus.

Grants between £250 and £1,000 will be given to small swimming and aquatic organisations who have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19.

These range from National Governing Body Affiliated Swim Clubs, Aquatic Clubs and Swim Schools to Independent Swimming Organisations.

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to support members of the swimming community at this difficult time.

“Almost all swimming clubs are run by a few individuals who put in an immense amount of voluntary time to keep clubs afloat. Now that hard times have hit, they may be really struggling with all of the costs associated.

“These are the unsung heroes of the sport and it’s so important that we do all we can to help them get through this tough time.”

To be eligible to apply for a grant, applicants should either be a registered or affiliated club or swim school with a National Governing Body or a small, local swimming organisation that may not be a traditional swim club/school but is working on local level to provide swimming or aquatic activity in their communities.

Applicants are welcomed from all over England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘Swimathon’ is the UK’s biggest annual recreational swimming event taking place over one weekend at over 600 pools across the UK with 750,000 people taking part since the first event in 1986, raising over £50 million for charities in the process.

This year’s event has been rearranged for 16-18 October and more information about The Swimathon Foundation and details of how to apply for the COVID-19 Relief Fund grant can be found at swimathonfoundation.org.

