Published: 11:45 AM July 29, 2021

The newly-formed Doddington under-10s team ready for their first season after benefitting from a Team Sports award. - Credit: Doddington Football Club

Youngsters in a Cambridgeshire village have used funding from a local power company to kickstart the formation of a new under-10s football team.

Doddington Football Club has secured a £250 Team Sports award from UK Power Networks, to set up a side which is now up and running.

Scott Johnson, who works as an engineer for the company based at Waterbeach, applied for the funding and is coaching a squad that includes his own son, Tyler.

The formation of the team will benefit the local community, who previously had to travel outside the village if they wanted to be involved in grassroots football.

Scott said: “Myself and other parents came together to register a local village team where we are now training and playing matches.

“The money we received from UK Power Networks will allow us to purchase the required training equipment and develop further what is already an exciting prospect for local children.

“It’s been a big help in setting up this new and exciting village team.”