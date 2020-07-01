Chatteris fighter Jordan Gill confident he can mark return to action in style

Jordan Gill (left) hopes he can mark his return to the ring in style when he takes on Reece Bellotti behind closed doors. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Jordan Gill is confident he can get the job done when he makes his return to the ring after almost a year out.

The Chatteris boxer has been out of action since September last year when he beat Yesner Talavera in Italy, over four months after he lost the WBA international featherweight crown to Enrique Tinoco.

Gill was meant to be fighting on the undercard of the European welterweight title bout between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly in London in March, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But he has now got a chance to mark his comeback when he meets Reece Bellotti behind closed doors at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood on August 1.

I’m preparing like I do for every fight, working hard in the gym, making a lot of sacrifices and putting my body on the line every day,” Gill said.

“I think it’s going to be a great, fan-friendly fight, all action and these are fights I can get up for and sink my teeth into.

“We’re doing everything we can and come fight night, I’ll be in the best shape possible.”

Gill’s fight with Bellotti, who has lost three of his 17 professional bouts, will feature as part of the undercard of IBF international super-welterweight clash between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman to be televised on Sky Sports.

The Fen fighter may not have his usually strong army of fans rallying him on, but he is not fazed by this and hopes victory will lead him towards another shot at glory.

“I want to be in big fights, I want to push on and get to the highest level possible and this is a great first step on the ladder,” Gill said.

“I think a lot of boxers around the country are sat twiddling their thumbs, wishing they were fighting. Thanks to my team, I’ve got the first opportunity to do so.

“I’ve not thought about if there are fans or not, I think I need to get the job done, so whether I’m affected by no crowd or not, we’ll see on the night.

“I know the audience on TV will be massive compared to what they would normally be, so it’s extra incentive to get the job done in style.”