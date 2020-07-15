‘I thought I would never box again’ - Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill reveals health issues could have ended career

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has revealed the health issues he struggled with ahead of his comeback fight. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Fenland featherweight Jordan Gill has admitted he thought his boxing career was over after a decline in his health.

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has revealed the health issues he struggled with ahead of his comeback fight. Picture: YOUTUBE/MATCHROOM BOXING Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has revealed the health issues he struggled with ahead of his comeback fight. Picture: YOUTUBE/MATCHROOM BOXING

The Chatteris boxer revealed he did not realise how serious his health issues were when he was diagnosed with a thyroid disease following his last competitive fight with Enrique Tinoco in May last year.

Speaking to Matchroom Boxing ahead of his comeback bout with Reece Bellotti on Saturday, August 1, Gill said he struggled in training and suffered symptoms such as sweating, losing energy and weight loss.

“At the back end of last year, a lot of people didn’t realise how serious the health issues I had. I thought I would never box again or be the same again,” he said.

“My thyroid flared right up, I was losing weight constantly, out of shape, losing muscle but not putting on weight. As a boxer, that is quite daunting.”

Before Gill, 25, received the all-clear earlier this year, he worried about losing the one thing he has always worked for: being a boxer.

However, he is now training towards what could be a crucial point in his career when he hopes to recover from his only professional defeat at the first attempt.

“I thought I would have to find something else, another path in life and for somebody that puts 100 per cent into one thing, I put all my eggs in one basket, that is the way I live my life,” Gill added.

“People will expect me to probably be cautious, but I have got no excuses. I have prepared in the best way possible; I have been diligent in my training and I have left no stone unturned.

“This is Jordan Gill 2.0, maybe even 3.0 by now. I feel like I am in a good place and ready to crack on.”

Gill was meant to be fighting on the undercard of the European welterweight title bout between David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly in London in March, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Fen fighter’s battle with Bellotti, who has lost three of his 17 professional bouts, will feature as part of the undercard of IBF international super-welterweight clash between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman to be televised on Sky Sports behind closed doors.

