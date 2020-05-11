Golf club aims to mark return after lockdown in best way possible

From keeping the course in fine condition to renewed memberships, one of Fenland’s sports clubs is working hard to mark a return to action in the best way possible.

Almost a million people play golf in the UK each year and many of them are asking when will golf clubs open again once restrictions from the coronavirus lockdown are lifted.

Social isolation and lack of exercise has been a challenge brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the anticipation in an easing of lockdown measures, March Golf Club is hopeful that golf may be back on the menu soon.

March Golf Club has been getting ready for this happy event by not only working to present the course as best it can, but also in formulating all the necessary safety measures to adhere to the strict Government guidelines which are designed to protect the safety of players and staff alike.

Thanks go to all of the loyal members who renewed their membership through the uncertain times, especially to the senior section who have invested time and resources to ensure that the greenkeeping staff could continue to do their work, whilst ensuring that everyone stayed safe.

Blue Revell, the head greenkeeper at March Golf Club, said: “Usually we must work round our members, but instead we have been free to roam.

“Having just purchased new greens equipment and with the recent dry weather, we have been able to put the investment to good use.

“The new aerator, tees mower and greens iron have proved their worth and the course and greens have never looked better. We can’t wait to show off our handiwork to members.”

Initially the club will open for members only and we look forward to seeing old members, welcoming members back and meeting new members.

The management anticipate that visitors will be able to play shortly afterwards by becoming temporary, 30 days members. This will enable the club to manage cashless transaction and booked tee times, to comply with the guidelines.

March Golf Club can’t wait to open the course and to welcome back our eager members.

For more information on the club and other club events, please call Michal Simpson on 01354 652364 or email secretary@marchgolfclub.co.uk.