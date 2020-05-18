Advanced search

March Golf Club ‘excited’ to welcome members back amid coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:47 18 May 2020

Gail Johnson

March Golf Club welcomed members back to the course for the first time since some of the coronavirus lockdown measures were eased. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

March Golf Club were excited to welcome back its members to the course since it was forced to shut nearly two months ago.

Members flocked to the course since the club reopened its doors on May 13, with a new online booking system in place which allows tee times to be booked to help abide by social distancing guidelines.

Both the greens team and management kept busy to ensure the course was in fine condition following the Government’s announcement to ease some of its coronavirus lockdown measures last week.

Emma Norman, ladies’ captain, said: “It’s lovely to see the return of all our ladies with the addition of some new lady members.

“The course is in superb condition and praise should go to the greenkeepers and volunteers who have put a lot of hard work in.”

Full memberships and summer memberships are available from Monday, June 1. For more information, email club secretary Michal Simpson at secretary@marchgolfclub.co.uk.

