March golfers fail to shine in near perfect conditions for club championship, says captain

PUBLISHED: 12:10 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 15 July 2020

Some of the players who competed in the qualifying round of the March Golf Club championship. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

Some of the players who competed in the qualifying round of the March Golf Club championship. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB

Golfers were able to bask in the near perfect weather conditions at the latest March Golf Club tournament.

The club held the qualifying round of its club championship on Saturday, July 11 where the players with the best 20 scores will compete in the final this Saturday (July 18).

Although the conditions perhaps should have resulted in good scores, there were very few according to club captain, Rob Henshaw.

He said: “A few people had absolutely terrible rounds, but I was even worse!

“There can be no excuses, the course is in great condition and the greens are generally accepted as being the best they have been for many a year.”

MORE: Fen golfers adapt to social distancing guidelines in return to action

March Golf Club is open to non-members, and has introduced a twilight rate. All golf must be booked in advance.

For more information, visit the club website at https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.

