Action comes thick and fast despite reduced season at March Golf Club

Dawn and Mike Robinson won the Johnson Goblets competition at March Golf Club. Picture: MARCH GOLF CLUB Archant

Action is coming thick and fast at March Golf Club, despite the season being reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley Miles reigned supreme in the Morton Cup, finishing with a net score of 64, while Gary Tinnion and Max Russell made up the top three with net scores of 65 and 67 respectively.

In the Johnson Goblets competition, played over 18 holes in a mixed foursomes stableford format, Dawn and Mike Robinson won despite having to endure the rain the longest.

The club is also offering half-price sessions from August 10 for one week as a way of recognising the work done by NHS staff and other key workers throughout the pandemic.

In addition, the club will provide a free round if accompanied by a club member. For more information, call club professional Alex Oldham on 01354 657255.

March Golf Club is open to non-members and has introduced a twilight rate, while all sessions must be booked in advance.

For more details, visit https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.