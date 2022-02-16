A handball decision given against March Town Ladies' Adele Munday (pictured) proved pivotal in the team's league cup defeat at Leverington Sports Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

A handball decision cost March Town Ladies a chance of derby day fever in the Cambridgeshire women’s league cup.

Hares player Adele Munday was adjudged to have handled in the penalty area which led to the only goal of the game in their 1-0 defeat at Leverington Sports Ladies on Sunday.

A feisty encounter saw Abby Grist force a good save, before March’s Ellie Godley saw a shot scrambled clear in the first half.

Leverington played with more poise in the second half, forcing Hares’ goalkeeper Peggy Thurlby into a couple of saves.

But with 20 minutes remaining, a handball decision against Munday was given and Leverington netted the resulting penalty to win the Group D clash.

Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies, said: “It was a full bloodied derby, which was always going to be close.

“My team have really turned the corner since the new year and I am pleased the way they played football on a difficult surface and conditions.”

March return to action on February 27 when they visit Chatteris Town Ladies in a league cup tie.