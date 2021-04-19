News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Depleted Hares suffer heavy defeats in tricky double-header

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:08 PM April 19, 2021   
March Town Ladies vs Ketton Ladies

March Town Ladies suffered double defeat at the hands of Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds. Pictured: March in action vs Ketton Ladies. - Credit: Steve Hone

March Town Ladies suffered double-header defeat, but the result perhaps did not reflect the performance of a depleted squad. 

With many players unavailable for back-to-back games at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on April 18, it seemed a tough order for the Hares. 

In the first game, the visitors went close through efforts from Kelsey Ramm and Ella Nutter, while goalkeeper Tori Sharpe was forced to tip over a corner. 

Fulbourn started strongly in the second half with a quickfire three goals in 10 minutes sealing victory, before a late strike confirmed a 4-0 win. 

March Town Ladies vs Ketton Ladies

March Town Ladies' goalkeeper Tori Sharpe was kept busy in the double-header against Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds. - Credit: Steve Hone

Gary Davis’ side were rejuvenated in the second match, and the end result could well have changed had Jess Krauss’ effort was not cleared off the line. 

Sharpe was again called into action, but with legs tiring and further injuries including Lou Billingham, they were unable to stop Fulbourn repeating the same feat. 

March do not have a fixture this weekend and next visit Leverington Sports Ladies on Sunday, May 2, 2pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  2. 2 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  3. 3 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  1. 4 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
  2. 5 Dramatic drop in face-to-face GP appointments
  3. 6 Residents urged to take twice-weekly rapid Covid-19 tests
  4. 7 Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party
  5. 8 Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown
  6. 9 High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire honoured with new role
  7. 10 Empty Wisbech shop earmarked for slots and bingo
Women's Football
March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Post Mill Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington is up for grabs through Cheffins and is on the market for £2.2million.

Farming

Fen farm on more than 200 acres of land up for sale for £2.2million

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
March man Trevor Allen Bevis passed away peacefully on April 7 aged 90. 

Gallery

Historian who wrote 126 books and spent 64 years bellringing dies aged 90

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Campaigner Kath Sansom has been working with Casualty scriptwriters

BBC drama Casualty storyline to feature pelvic mesh implant scandal

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Retail

Aldi invites the public to share their views on new Whittlesey store

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus