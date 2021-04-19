Published: 5:08 PM April 19, 2021

March Town Ladies suffered double-header defeat, but the result perhaps did not reflect the performance of a depleted squad.

With many players unavailable for back-to-back games at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on April 18, it seemed a tough order for the Hares.

In the first game, the visitors went close through efforts from Kelsey Ramm and Ella Nutter, while goalkeeper Tori Sharpe was forced to tip over a corner.

Fulbourn started strongly in the second half with a quickfire three goals in 10 minutes sealing victory, before a late strike confirmed a 4-0 win.

March Town Ladies' goalkeeper Tori Sharpe was kept busy in the double-header against Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds. - Credit: Steve Hone

Gary Davis’ side were rejuvenated in the second match, and the end result could well have changed had Jess Krauss’ effort was not cleared off the line.

Sharpe was again called into action, but with legs tiring and further injuries including Lou Billingham, they were unable to stop Fulbourn repeating the same feat.

March do not have a fixture this weekend and next visit Leverington Sports Ladies on Sunday, May 2, 2pm.