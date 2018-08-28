HOCKEY: Hodson hits late winner as March Town 1sts overcome two red cards to triumph in top-of-the-table showdown

Dougal Patterson put March Town 1sts ahead in their top-of-the-table clash against Horncastle 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

March Town 1sts celebrated success in a top-of-the-table East Men’s League showdown last Saturday – despite being reduced to nine men.

Harry Sidgwick on the ball for March Town 1sts in their victory against Horncastle 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER Harry Sidgwick on the ball for March Town 1sts in their victory against Horncastle 1sts. Picture: IAN CARTER

The second-placed local side snatched a late winner to beat leaders Horncastle 1sts 2-1 in a terrific Division Three North-West clash at Neale Wade Academy – inflicting a first defeat of the season on the Lincolnshire side in the process.

Dougal Patterson provided the only breakthrough of the first half when putting March ahead by converting from a well-worked short corner.

But there were unsavoury scenes in the second half as three red cards – two for March men Ryan Wright and Ben Wright, and one for Horncastle - were dished out following an incident triggered by an off-the-ball swipe from a visiting player.

Horncastle made the most of their numerical advantage to level, but March produced a rousing finish to claim the points.

Cameron Williams is denied by the Horncastle goalkeeper during March Town's victory on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Cameron Williams is denied by the Horncastle goalkeeper during March Town's victory on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

David Hodson coolly tucked away a short corner with two minutes to go to move Town to within three points of the beaten pacesetters in the race for the title.

March 2nds saw their promotion hopes fade after a 3-0 home defeat to Cambridge City 6ths in Division Five North-West.