BOWLS: Magnificent Margaret and terrific Tony star at North Cambs finals

March Town celebrate their success in the county cup competition at the North Cambs finals. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Margaret Hunt enjoyed a five-star winning spree during a memorable North Cambs finals weekend.

Successful Margaret Hunt (right) is pictured with North Cambs women's president Sue Tolliday. Picture: SUBMITTED Successful Margaret Hunt (right) is pictured with North Cambs women's president Sue Tolliday. Picture: SUBMITTED

The Gorefield lady competed in seven events at Upwell BC and emerged victorious in the vast majority of them.

Hunt's wave of success began in the Friday-night curtain-raiser as she teamed up with June Warren and Debra Wright for a dramatic Women's Two-Bowl Triples triumph.

They saw off the determined opposition of North Cambs women's president Sue Tolliday, Jane Clifton and Sandra Chandler 24-23 following an extra end.

Hunt then flew solo for her other triumphs as she dominated the Women's singles competitions.

Tony Reed (right) with North Cambs president Phil Cross. Picture: SUBMITTED Tony Reed (right) with North Cambs president Phil Cross. Picture: SUBMITTED

Hunt beat Chris Gollands in the Secretary Singles and Champion of Champions Singles finals, saw off Tolliday in the Senior Singles and was well in control when opponent Clifton conceded the Two-Bowl Singles showpiece.

Tolliday gained a slice of revenge when her and partner June Hailes beat Hunt and Wright in the Pairs final.

Murrow man Tony Reed was the most prolific male bowler as he sampled four successes.

Reed completed a singles hat-trick by seeing off Jonny Ivatt 21-10 to land the two-bowl event, beating Ian Lawson 21-18 to capture the four-bowl prize and then defeating Simon Peach by the same 21-18 scoreline to land the Champion of Champions crown.

Reed also formed part of the successful Two-Bowl Triples team with Stuart Woodcock and Bob Ground.

March Town took team honours as they beat Tilney St Lawrence in the County Cup and will now represent North Cambs in the Durham Centenary Shield competition at national level.

All individual winners go on to play in the English Bowling Federation finals at Skegness in August.

All the North Cambs finals results . . .

MEN

Two-Bowl Singles: Tony Reed beat Jonny Ivatt 21-10.

Four-Bowl Singles: Tony Reed beat Ian Lawson 21-18.

Under 25 Singles: Jake Gowler beat Joseph Gowler 21-17.

Senior Singles: Tony Harley beat Mel Joyce 21-10.

Secretary Singles: Joseph Gowler beat David Thomas 21-19.

Champion of Champions Singles: Tony Reed beat Simon Peach 21-18.

Pairs: Kevan Beavis/Peter Butcher beat Tony Reed/Bob Ground 22-15.

Senior Pairs: Tony Hickson/Paul Bennett beat Tony Harley/Keith Hunt 23-11.

Two-Bowl Triples: Stuart Woodcock/Tony Reed/Bob Ground beat Jake Gowler/Joseph Gowler/Charlie Waling 24-16.

Three-Bowl Triples: Jonny Ivatt/Dave Burgess/Ian Lawson beat Kevan Beavis/Tony Harley/Peter Butcher 19-4.

WOMEN

Two-Bowl Singles: Margaret Hunt beat Jane Clifton 16-7 (Clifton conceded).

Four-Bowl Singles: Jane Clifton beat Paula Kleyn 21-16.

Under 25 Singles: Bobbie Wabe received walkover.

Senior Singles: Margaret Hunt beat Sue Tolliday 21-14.

Secretary Singles: Margaret Hunt beat Chris Gollands 21-13.

Champion of Champions Singles: Margaret Hunt beat Chris Gollads 21-15.

Pairs: June Hailes/Sue Tolliday beat Debra Wright/Margaret Hunt 18-14.

Senior Pairs: Lyn Humphreys/Jane Clifton beat Jackie Hearle/Lynne Quibell 18-17.

Two-Bowl Triples: June Warren/Debra Wright/Margaret Hunt beat Sue Tolliday/Jane Clifton/Sandra Chandler 24-23.

Three-Bowl Triples: Irene Carter/Paula Kleyn/Wendy Featherstone beat June Warren/Debra Wright/Margaret Hunt 20-8.

MIXED

Pairs: Doreen Miller/Lee Miller beat Jane Clifton/Mike Carter 22-19.

Senior Pairs: Sarah Price/Charlie Waling beat Chris Gollands/Mick Gollands 23-7.

Under 25 Pairs: Joseph Gowler/Jake Gowler received walkover.

Triples: Annie Savage/Jane Clifton/Simon Peach beat Tony Harley/Sandra Chandler/Mike Carter 18-15.

TEAM

County Cup: March Town beat Tilney St Lawrence 102-88.