'My health has to come first,' says Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill as he cancels end of year fight due to 'health issues'

05 November, 2019 - 14:58
Chatteris boxing star Jordan Gill has revealed he will not be fighting again until 2020 due to ill health. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

Fenland sporting star Jordan Gill has announced he will not be competing again until 2020 due to a decline in his health.

The Chatteris boxer revealed the news to his social media followers on Sunday, November 3 after rumours of an end of year fight cropped up.

In a post on his Facebook page, the 25-year-old said: "I am absolutely gutted to say that due to health issues I won't be fighting again this year.

"I got myself in great shape and I was hoping for a big fight before the end of the year, but unfortunately I just won't be able to."

"Boxing is my life, and I'll be in the ring as soon as I can in 2020, but my health has to come first," he added.

One fan replied: "Get well soon! Best to rest up now and come back bigger and better next year!"

Another added: "You can't buy health mate. Rest up and come again stronger."

The news comes after his unbeaten record was taken from him after his fight with Enrique Tinoco earlier this year.

