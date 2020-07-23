Club champion Jackman joins honours board at March

Michael Jackman

Michael Jackman won the Club Championship title at March Golf Club on Saturday.

Tom Sharp

The 10-handicapper finished with a total gross score over 36 holes of 157 to claim the silverware, having previously been a local bowls champion.

He said: “It was a bit of a surprise to win as there are several better players at the club.

“But the course is in great condition with the greens playing fast and with difficult pin positions too, so it was a good challenge.

“It’s a real honour to have my name on the board as I have such high regard for the players on it. I never thought I would make it myself.”

The club’s handicap competition was won by the long-hitting Tom Sharp, who finished with a nett 133.

The 15-handicapper had an exceptional second round, recording a gross 76 for a nett 61.

Sharp had birdies at the first and 10th holes, sinking five putts from beyond 15 feet, and a couple of memorable pars after wayward tee shots.

And his victory was well deserved after lots of hard work on the practice ground and the course in recent times.