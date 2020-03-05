Advanced search

BOXING: Fenland fighters Joe Steed and Bernardo Marime extend their unbeaten records

PUBLISHED: 14:31 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 05 March 2020

Joe Steed in action against Richard Samuels Picture: Mark Hewlett

Archant

Fenland fighters Joe Steed and Bernardo Marime maintained their unbeaten records with victories in Norwich.

Wisbech star Steed made it seven out of seven with a 40:36 super-welterweight win over Richard Samuels at The Halls last Friday.

Steed was always on top but a little frustrated perhaps by Samuels' defensive style, although the man from Dulwich rarely troubled the 22-year-old.

Marime, who lives in March, is a great entertainer, with a heavy punch, and Lee Hallett could do little to prevent him romping to a 40:36 win.

Lee Hallett covers up as Bernardo Marime attacks Picture: Mark HerwlettLee Hallett covers up as Bernardo Marime attacks Picture: Mark Herwlett

There were signs that Mozambique-born welterweight Marime, in his second professional outing, could finish it early thanks to some slick footwork and heavy fists, but Hallett is a hardy opponent and managed to make it through the four rounds.

Steed and Marime are trained in Norwich by Graham Everett and former European champion Jon Thaxton.

