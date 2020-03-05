BOXING: Fenland fighters Joe Steed and Bernardo Marime extend their unbeaten records
PUBLISHED: 14:31 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 05 March 2020
Fenland fighters Joe Steed and Bernardo Marime maintained their unbeaten records with victories in Norwich.
Wisbech star Steed made it seven out of seven with a 40:36 super-welterweight win over Richard Samuels at The Halls last Friday.
Steed was always on top but a little frustrated perhaps by Samuels' defensive style, although the man from Dulwich rarely troubled the 22-year-old.
Marime, who lives in March, is a great entertainer, with a heavy punch, and Lee Hallett could do little to prevent him romping to a 40:36 win.
There were signs that Mozambique-born welterweight Marime, in his second professional outing, could finish it early thanks to some slick footwork and heavy fists, but Hallett is a hardy opponent and managed to make it through the four rounds.
Steed and Marime are trained in Norwich by Graham Everett and former European champion Jon Thaxton.