BOXING: Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill aims for an improved 2020 after a mixed year

Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill has said he has "more understanding, motivation and desire" following a year of mixed results.

Gill lost his WBA International Featherweight title to Enrique Tinoco in March last year, having said after the fight that he was suffering from illness.

In an Instagram post at the end of the year, Gill said: "Most years I get to the end of the year and feel disappointed in where I am, and how far I am away from my goals.

"2019 has easily been both the best and the worst year of my life so far.

"I'm finishing the year so far away from where I wanted to, but with more understanding, motivation and desire to achieve my goals than ever.

"I cannot wait to get back to full health and fitness & attack 2020! Happy New Year."

Gill has previously hinted at the possibility of a bout at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium this year.