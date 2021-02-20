Published: 8:57 PM February 20, 2021 Updated: 10:20 PM February 20, 2021

Jordan Gill reclaimed the WBA International Featherweight title he lost in 2019 with a points victory over Cesar Juarez in London. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He was pushed all the way, but Jordan Gill produced a smart display to reclaim the WBA International Featherweight title tonight (Saturday).

Gill won on points against Cesar Juarez in a hard-fought contest over 10 rounds at the SSE Wembley Arena, a fight which the Chatteris boxer controlled throughout.

The win is Gill’s first victory since beating Reece Bellotti last August, as he recorded his 26th professional win and the title he lost to Enrique Tinoco in 2019.

Despite a few scares early in the bout, Gill weathered the storm and, coupled with an abundance of energy and precision, nullified the threat that the former WBO Intercontinental Super Bantam champion possessed.

Gill, who remained composed throughout the fight, showed calmness from the outset and started to probe Juarez as he measured his moves with pinpoint accuracy as the rounds ticked on.

You may also want to watch:

Juarez was a sterner test for ‘The Thrill’, however, and threatened to land a key blow to his opponent with an aggressive style Gill perhaps did not expect.

But for every attack mounted, Gill was on hand to thwart, never allowing the fiery Juarez a chance to dominate on the front foot.

Gill wins the WBA International Featherweight title, 98-92, 98-93, 96-94 in 10 rounds against Cesar Juarez. Smart and nimble display from the #Chatteris man. Back-to-back victories behind closed doors. #GillJuarez — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 20, 2021

Aside from when Gill was pushed into the corner in round five, he showed the fluency his supporters know and love, alongside smart jabs and nimble footwork to spin away from any sign of danger.

Juarez was keen to land several body shots to wear the energetic Gill down, who used his speed and ring space to his advantage.

It became clear that Juarez was beginning to tire from round eight, something Gill did not show as he maintained the pressure against a fighter throwing desperate punches in a bid to limit the damage already done.

Before meeting Juarez, Jordan Gill said this would be “my hardest fight yet” and was made to work hard, but it was coolness personified from a man now aiming to mount a world title charge.

After the fight, Gill told Sky Sports: “He was so tough, his pressure was so high, he asked a lot of questions of me and I feel like I dealt with them in good fashion.

“I didn’t feel my best in there, but when you’re stepping up the levels, you’re always going to feel like that and I’m pleased to get the win and move onto bigger and better things.”