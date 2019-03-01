In Pictures: Boxer Jordan Gill weighs in ahead of headline fight in Peterborough against Emmanuel Dominguez
01 March, 2019 - 16:29
IAN CARTER
Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill weighed in this afternoon ahead of his headline fight – which will be live on Sky Sports – in Peterborough on Saturday, February 2.
Jordan Gill (pictured) at the weigh in ahead of his headline fight which takes place in Peterborough on Saturday, February 2. Picture: IAN CARTER
