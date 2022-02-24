Gill gunning for Guerfi in 'biggest fight of career'

Jordan Gill suffered a deep cut to his head which forced his fight with Alan Castillo to be ruled a technical draw - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Gill is looking forward to 'the biggest fight' of his career this weekend.

The 27-year-old Gill takes his 26-1-1 record into a meeting with Karim Guerfi (30-5) as they battle it out for the European featherweight title at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

And he admits he is ready to mix it with the 34-year-old defending champion from France.

He said: "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling happy, in good spirits, looking forward to the fight. I feel it's been a long time coming.

I'm excited.

"This is my life, I dedicate my life to boxing. I take myself away from my family and I'm here working hard every day.

"This title fight means everything to me, my family, to my area I'm representing. I'm thinking of new things to add to my game, preparing myself to be the best I can be. That's ever-evolving.

"I'm looking forward to this fight and pushing on to bigger and better things."

Gill's last bout with Argentina's Alan Castillo in Liverpool last December was declared a technical draw after he suffered a nasty cut in a clash of heads.

And he expects a tough contest against Guerfi, who previously held the European bantamweight title on three separate occasions, before beating Spain's Andoni Gago in Marbella for the featherweight belt last August.

Gill added: "He is a very good fighter, you can't take that way from him. I fully respect him, he's the champion, has done it against the odds in his opponent's back yard.

"He's very experienced, coming to the later stage of his career where he has had some big fights, four or five times European champion. They don't just give those belts away.

"He is established, he's a very good pro, and I'm looking forward to mixing it with him."

And trainer Dave Coldwell is hoping to see his man bring the belt back to Cambridgeshire, adding: "He's very, very professional and his attitude has been phenomenal, how he has always responded to what I need him to do in the gym.

"Consistency for me is a massive word and has a lot of meaning, whatever you do in your life.

"He is very consistent in how he lives his life as a professional boxer. He is extremely motivated.

"The European title is a prestigious belt. I've been in boxing since 1990 and the European title has always been a massive belt to win for a British fighter."