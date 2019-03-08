BOXING: Chatteris featherweight Jordan Gill does the Italian Job on winning return to the ring

Archant

Jordan Gill punched to perfection last night as he returned to in-ring action with a bang.

Chatteris featherweight Jordan Gill does the Italian Job on winning return to the ring. Picture: INSTAGRAM/JORDAN GILL. Chatteris featherweight Jordan Gill does the Italian Job on winning return to the ring. Picture: INSTAGRAM/JORDAN GILL.

The Chatteris featherweight beat Yesner Talavera on points, 60-54, on a Matchroom Boxing show in Florence, Italy, proving too strong for his opponent from Nicaragua.

Gill fought on the undercard of the IBF international super-welterweight title bout between Orlando Fiordigiglio and Sam Eggington at Tuscany Hall.

Last night was Gill's first fight since losing his WBA international featherweight belt to Enrique Tinoco in May, where the Fenland fighter was suffering from illness.

In an Instagram post following his comeback victory, Gill said: "Buzzing to be back with a dominant win over a tough opponent tonight in Florence!

Chatteris featherweight Jordan Gill does the Italian Job on winning return to the ring. Picture: INSTAGRAM/JORDAN GILL. Chatteris featherweight Jordan Gill does the Italian Job on winning return to the ring. Picture: INSTAGRAM/JORDAN GILL.

"Thanks for the support, looking forward to a big fight before the end of the year."

After his previous success in March, Gill hinted at the prospect of fighting at Peterborough United FC's Weston Homes Stadium, although this is yet to be confirmed.

