Jordan Gill finally set for European title shot after 10-month absence
- Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Boxer Jordan Gill will end nearly 10 months away from the ring with a title fight.
The Chatteris fighter is due to take on Karim Guerfi for a shot at the European featherweight belt at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 11.
The bout was announced following the IBF world featherweight title fight between Kid Galahad and Kiko Martinez last night (Saturday).
Gill, who hasn’t fought since reclaiming the WBA International Featherweight title against Cesar Juarez in February, is planned to fight on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Conor Benn and Chris Algieri.
Gill was due to face former European featherweight champion Andoni Gago after being named as the Spaniard’s mandatory challenger in May.
But after that fight fell through, Gago has since lost the title to Guerfi who boasts a professional record of 30 wins and five defeats.
Gill’s bout with Guerfi is due to be televised on DAZN Boxing.