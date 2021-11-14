Jordan Gill is due to face Karim Guerfi for the European featherweight title next month, his first bout since beating Cesar Juarez in February. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Boxer Jordan Gill will end nearly 10 months away from the ring with a title fight.

The Chatteris fighter is due to take on Karim Guerfi for a shot at the European featherweight belt at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on December 11.

The bout was announced following the IBF world featherweight title fight between Kid Galahad and Kiko Martinez last night (Saturday).

Gill, who hasn’t fought since reclaiming the WBA International Featherweight title against Cesar Juarez in February, is planned to fight on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Conor Benn and Chris Algieri.

First fights announced for Dec 11 in Liverpool:



🔘 @KatieTaylor defends vs mandatory Firuza Sharipova



🔘 Karim Guerfi vs @_JordanGill, European Title



🔘 @peter_mcgrail



🔘 @calumfrench_



More big news dropping early next week 👀 #BennAlgieri pic.twitter.com/jlDDrIvzfV — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 13, 2021

Gill was due to face former European featherweight champion Andoni Gago after being named as the Spaniard’s mandatory challenger in May.

But after that fight fell through, Gago has since lost the title to Guerfi who boasts a professional record of 30 wins and five defeats.

Jordan Gill with dad Paul (left) and trainer Dave Coldwell (right) after reclaiming the WBA International Featherweight title. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Gill’s bout with Guerfi is due to be televised on DAZN Boxing.