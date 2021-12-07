News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gill ready to 'give fans a show' amid European title frustration

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:44 PM December 7, 2021
Jordan Gill in action vs Cesar Juarez for the WBA International Featherweight title

Jordan Gill (left) has not fought since beating Cesar Juarez (right) for the WBA International Featherweight title in February. - Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Gill is hopeful he can still deliver “a performance to be proud of” amid frustration after his European title fight was called off. 

Gill was due to face Karim Guerfi for the EBU European featherweight belt in Liverpool this Saturday, before the champion withdrew due to illness. 

“I asked why (Guerfi pulled out) and they said he had Covid around five to six weeks ago and was back in training,” he said. 

“But he wasn’t feeling himself and was struggling with breathing problems, so they said he needed an extra month to prepare.” 

Gill, of Chatteris, will instead face Argentinian fighter Alan Castillo over eight rounds on the undercard of the welterweight title clash between Conor Benn and Chris Algieri, live on DAZN Boxing.

Castillo, 30, has won 27 and lost 11 times in his professional career. 

In contrast, ‘The Thrill’ has registered just one pro defeat so far, but he is adamant that his next opponent will not be underestimated. 

“I’ve been training for months for this fight and was looking forward to becoming European champion,” said Gill. 

“At the same time, I’m glad to still be fighting as I’ve not fought since February, so it’s going to be good to have this fight to knock the cobwebs off. 

“You can’t underestimate anyone and although I’ll be expected to win, as it’s a last-minute opponent, I feel I need to be 100 per cent and give the fans a show.” 

The 27-year-old has not fought since winning the WBA International Featherweight title against Cesar Juarez in London nearly 10 months ago

Gill has been told that he will get his European title bout with Guerfi next month once the 34-year-old Frenchman has fully recovered. 

A healthy band of Fenland fight fans are expected to head to the M&S Bank Arena to support Gill this weekend, something the boxer is fully aware of. 

“Everyone’s travelling to Liverpool to see me and there was an expectancy to fight for a European title, so I’m going to have to reward them with something,” he added. 

“They’re going to see skill, good movement, a solid performance and excitement; that’s what boxing’s all about.”   

“All I can give them is a dominant performance and a performance I can be proud of.” 

