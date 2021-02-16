Jordan Gill determined ahead of 'step-up I need' against Cesar Juarez

Published: 11:23 AM February 16, 2021

Chatteris' Jordan Gill (right) is ready to step-up the world featherweight boxing rankings. - Credit: PAUL HARDING/PA

Jordan Gill doesn't need any reminders as to how difficult a Mexican opponent can be as he prepares for his toughest opponent to date.

The Chatteris boxer, who was born in Huntingdon, lost for the one and only time in his 26-fight professional career to Enrique Tinoco in 2019, a stable-mate of Saturday's rival Cesar Juarez.

Enrique Tinoco (right) celebrates after knocking down Jordan Gill in their 2019 fight, the only loss of the Chatteris man's career so far. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

He also watched as fellow British featherweight Josh Warrington surrendered his unbeaten record to Mauricio Lara on Saturday in Leeds.

However, the 26-year-old sees Juarez, a former world title challenger, as the perfect stepping stone to his own world ambitions.

Speaking before the fight at Wembley Arena, 'The Thrill' said: "I know Juarez will be coming to win, he’s going to be tough.

"You hit Mexican fighters with the kitchen sink and they still keep coming forward. I've got to make it as one-sided as I can.

Jordan Gill (left) in action against Enrique Tinoco in 2019. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

“Juarez is from the same camp as Tinoco, who beat me, so they will be licking their lips.

"But I see this as a step-up from Tinoco so when I beat this guy, and beat him in the fashion I’m going to, it will prove a lot of people wrong and will be my career-best win."

Jordan Gill was born in Huntingdon but lives in Chatteris. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Gill's last outing was a unanimous points decision win over Reece Bellotti in August but he said that fight saw him in conservative mood. Saturday will be completely different to that.

He said: "In my view, the win over Bellotti was a controlled but conservative performance. In this fight you will see a bit more of me.

"This is a great fight against Juarez, it’s going to be all action. You only have to look at his resume.

"He had one of the fights of the year against Nonito Donaire in 2015 and the only guys that have beat him are world champions or top-10 world ranked fighters.

“I want to win and look good. I know it’s not going to be an easy task but it’s a challenge that I’m relishing.

"I’m expecting a tough fight but at this stage of my career this is the step-up I need. He’s the best fighter that I’ve faced.”

The fight is part of a bill topped by European welterweight champion David Avanesyan defending his crown against Josh Kelly.