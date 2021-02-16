Jordan Gill determined ahead of 'step-up I need' against Cesar Juarez
- Credit: PAUL HARDING/PA
Jordan Gill doesn't need any reminders as to how difficult a Mexican opponent can be as he prepares for his toughest opponent to date.
The Chatteris boxer, who was born in Huntingdon, lost for the one and only time in his 26-fight professional career to Enrique Tinoco in 2019, a stable-mate of Saturday's rival Cesar Juarez.
He also watched as fellow British featherweight Josh Warrington surrendered his unbeaten record to Mauricio Lara on Saturday in Leeds.
However, the 26-year-old sees Juarez, a former world title challenger, as the perfect stepping stone to his own world ambitions.
Speaking before the fight at Wembley Arena, 'The Thrill' said: "I know Juarez will be coming to win, he’s going to be tough.
"You hit Mexican fighters with the kitchen sink and they still keep coming forward. I've got to make it as one-sided as I can.
“Juarez is from the same camp as Tinoco, who beat me, so they will be licking their lips.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
- 2 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram
- 3 Bridge hit on first day it re-opens
- 4 Pizza restaurant burglar caught on CCTV jailed
- 5 Council to name new £18m HQ 'New Shire Hall'
- 6 Dog suffers bite wounds to neck after attack by Rottweiler
- 7 Persimmon 100 per cent confident homes are safe
- 8 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
- 9 Council sent vulnerable person bills which ‘drove them to verge of suicide’
- 10 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
"But I see this as a step-up from Tinoco so when I beat this guy, and beat him in the fashion I’m going to, it will prove a lot of people wrong and will be my career-best win."
Gill's last outing was a unanimous points decision win over Reece Bellotti in August but he said that fight saw him in conservative mood. Saturday will be completely different to that.
He said: "In my view, the win over Bellotti was a controlled but conservative performance. In this fight you will see a bit more of me.
"This is a great fight against Juarez, it’s going to be all action. You only have to look at his resume.
"He had one of the fights of the year against Nonito Donaire in 2015 and the only guys that have beat him are world champions or top-10 world ranked fighters.
“I want to win and look good. I know it’s not going to be an easy task but it’s a challenge that I’m relishing.
"I’m expecting a tough fight but at this stage of my career this is the step-up I need. He’s the best fighter that I’ve faced.”
The fight is part of a bill topped by European welterweight champion David Avanesyan defending his crown against Josh Kelly.