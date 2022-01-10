Juniors shine in first taste of championship running for March
Tracey Dickerson
- Credit: March AC
Many March AC runners got a first taste of championship running for a chance to represent their county.
Thirteen junior members took part at the Cambridgeshire Athletic Association’s cross-country championships in St Neots on January 9.
Those involved ran 2-5km courses, to earn a chance of representing Cambridgeshire at the inter-county cross-country championships in Loughborough later this year.
Under 11 boys Archie and Alfie McClure and Rowan Whittlesey achieved a team bronze medal for March.
Luke Cumbridge finished seventh in the under 15 race and now awaits a possible invite to the inter-county event.
FULL RESULTS
U11 Girls - 10th Leah Barnes.
U11 Boys - 9th Archie McClure, 20th Rowan Whittlesey, 22nd Alfie McClure, 24th Luke Royston, 29th Arlie Spendelow.
U13 Girls - 28th Maisie Whittlesey, 29th Sasha Bland.
U13 Boys - 25th Archie Bullman, 38th Daniel Hammond.
U15 Boys - 7th Luke Cumbridge, 20th Serge Lambert, 24th Matthew Baker.