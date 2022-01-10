News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Juniors shine in first taste of championship running for March

Tracey Dickerson

Published: 12:53 PM January 10, 2022
March AC Under 11s and Under 13s at cross country championships

Under 11 and Under 13 runners competed for March AC at the Cambridgeshire cross-country championships in St Neots. - Credit: March AC

Many March AC runners got a first taste of championship running for a chance to represent their county. 

Thirteen junior members took part at the Cambridgeshire Athletic Association’s cross-country championships in St Neots on January 9. 

Those involved ran 2-5km courses, to earn a chance of representing Cambridgeshire at the inter-county cross-country championships in Loughborough later this year. 

Under 11 boys Archie and Alfie McClure and Rowan Whittlesey achieved a team bronze medal for March. 

Luke Cumbridge finished seventh in the under 15 race and now awaits a possible invite to the inter-county event. 

March AC Under 15 boys at Cambridgeshire cross country championships

March AC's under 15 boys' runners who took part at the Cambridgeshire cross-country championships in St Neots. - Credit: March AC

FULL RESULTS 

U11 Girls - 10th Leah Barnes.  

U11 Boys - 9th Archie McClure, 20th Rowan Whittlesey, 22nd Alfie McClure, 24th Luke Royston, 29th Arlie Spendelow. 

U13 Girls - 28th Maisie Whittlesey, 29th Sasha Bland.  

U13 Boys - 25th Archie Bullman, 38th Daniel Hammond.  

U15 Boys - 7th Luke Cumbridge, 20th Serge Lambert, 24th Matthew Baker. 

