Cricket: King George steers March to victory

Andrew George in batting action for March Town Archant

Andrew George was the hero as March Town beat the Cambs & Hunts Premier League basement boys and the weather last Saturday.

George hit an unbeaten 33 - his top score at Whiting & Partners Division One level this summer - to steer March to a four-wicket win against Ramsey at The Avenue.

He featured in a 54-run partnership with James Hilliard (18no) for the seventh wicket which proved crucial after March had found themselves in the uncomfortable position of 79-6 when chasing the visitors' posting of 130.

March captain Tyler Phillips made early breakthroughs with the ball to claim 3-18 before the remaining seven Ramsey wickets fell to spin.

Overseas ace Saranga Rajaguru took 3-15 with Ben Pyle and Shardul Brahmbhatt recording identical figures of 2-15.

Brahmbhatt was the only top-order March batsman to have any joy - hitting 36 from 32 balls - as their reply threatened to go badly wrong.

But George and Hilliard steadied the ship to earn a fifth win of the summer that moved March up to fifth place in the standings.

March were brushed aside by the Rutland League leaders last Sunday.

Their long trip to Grantham ended in a five-wicket defeat after they were dismissed for just 126.

It was a batting performance which mirrored that of the previous day as March slumped to 37-6 before a smart seventh-wicket stand restored pride.

Ben Chapman hit seven boundaries in his top-scoring effort of 47 while Spencer Saberton added 29.

Rajaguru (3-35) and Sam Clarke (2-19) then had the table-topping hosts in trouble at 74-5 in reply, but no more wickets fell as Grantham eased to glory.

March are without a Cambs & Hunts Premier League fixture tomorrow but host Castor & Ailsworth in the Rutland League on Sunday (1pm).