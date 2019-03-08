Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cricket: King George steers March to victory

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 July 2019

Mark Plummer

Andrew George in batting action for March Town

Andrew George in batting action for March Town

Archant

Andrew George was the hero as March Town beat the Cambs & Hunts Premier League basement boys and the weather last Saturday.

March Town face the cameraMarch Town face the camera

George hit an unbeaten 33 - his top score at Whiting & Partners Division One level this summer - to steer March to a four-wicket win against Ramsey at The Avenue.

He featured in a 54-run partnership with James Hilliard (18no) for the seventh wicket which proved crucial after March had found themselves in the uncomfortable position of 79-6 when chasing the visitors' posting of 130.

March captain Tyler Phillips made early breakthroughs with the ball to claim 3-18 before the remaining seven Ramsey wickets fell to spin.

Overseas ace Saranga Rajaguru took 3-15 with Ben Pyle and Shardul Brahmbhatt recording identical figures of 2-15.

Brahmbhatt was the only top-order March batsman to have any joy - hitting 36 from 32 balls - as their reply threatened to go badly wrong.

You may also want to watch:

But George and Hilliard steadied the ship to earn a fifth win of the summer that moved March up to fifth place in the standings.

March were brushed aside by the Rutland League leaders last Sunday.

Their long trip to Grantham ended in a five-wicket defeat after they were dismissed for just 126.

It was a batting performance which mirrored that of the previous day as March slumped to 37-6 before a smart seventh-wicket stand restored pride.

Ben Chapman hit seven boundaries in his top-scoring effort of 47 while Spencer Saberton added 29.

Rajaguru (3-35) and Sam Clarke (2-19) then had the table-topping hosts in trouble at 74-5 in reply, but no more wickets fell as Grantham eased to glory.

March are without a Cambs & Hunts Premier League fixture tomorrow but host Castor & Ailsworth in the Rutland League on Sunday (1pm).

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Cambridgeshire County Council revealed tonight that they had suspending sending youngsters to a children's home in March following an Ofsted inspection that found itt inadequate in every respect. Picture: ARCHAN

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Cambridgeshire County Council revealed tonight that they had suspending sending youngsters to a children's home in March following an Ofsted inspection that found itt inadequate in every respect. Picture: ARCHAN

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cricket: King George steers March to victory

Andrew George in batting action for March Town

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Cambridgeshire County Council revealed tonight that they had suspending sending youngsters to a children's home in March following an Ofsted inspection that found itt inadequate in every respect. Picture: ARCHAN

We may be suffering from the extreme heatwave, but how can our animals keep in top condition?

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK�s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR

Council ‘enforcers’ set to move in to remove caravans - and their occupants- from riverside home at Bedlam Bridge near March

Officials from Fenland District Council have visited this site of an illegal travellers encampment at Bedlam Bridge on the outskirts of March. The vans arrived at the weekend. The land has a history of enforcement. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists