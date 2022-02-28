News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > Sport

Leverington Ladies on cloud nine in league cup

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:23 PM February 28, 2022
Leverington Ladies in action against Manea Sirens

Leverington Ladies in action against Manea Sirens - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington Ladies took the short trip to Manea to play their final game in the group stages of the league cup, requiring a win by four goals or more to progress in the competition.

It wasn’t long before captain Sophie Swindon broke from the halfway line and struck a shot past the Manea keeper to put the visitors one goal up.

This was soon followed by an Amy Newell strike to make it 2-0 before Swindon and Newell went on to claim a first-half hat-trick apiece to put Leverington six goals up.

Leverington continued to dominate the second half against a lower league Manea side that were outclassed, but to their credit they never gave up.

Further Leverington goals were scored by Katie Garner, Ellie Meads and Chloe Stanborough to complete a 9-0 win. 

Leverington Ladies play March Town away on March 6.

March News

Don't Miss

The stretch of the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys will be closed for four nights for essential works. 

Cambridgeshire Highways

Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Queues outside Jack's supermarket in Chatteris on Sunday, March 15. Picture: Mark Hemment/Facebook

Retail

Official closing date of Chatteris Jack's supermarket announced

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Image of the Swan on the River from the opposite bank, boats are moored outside.

9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
North Bank near the B1040 will be closed from tonight (February 21) due to a flood warning. Pictured is flooding in 2019.

Cambs Live News

North Bank near B1040 closed ‘until further notice’ from this evening

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon