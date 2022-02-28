Leverington Ladies on cloud nine in league cup

Leverington Ladies took the short trip to Manea to play their final game in the group stages of the league cup, requiring a win by four goals or more to progress in the competition.

It wasn’t long before captain Sophie Swindon broke from the halfway line and struck a shot past the Manea keeper to put the visitors one goal up.

This was soon followed by an Amy Newell strike to make it 2-0 before Swindon and Newell went on to claim a first-half hat-trick apiece to put Leverington six goals up.

Leverington continued to dominate the second half against a lower league Manea side that were outclassed, but to their credit they never gave up.

Further Leverington goals were scored by Katie Garner, Ellie Meads and Chloe Stanborough to complete a 9-0 win.

Leverington Ladies play March Town away on March 6.