Spot-on Leverington Ladies seal semi-final spot

Leverington Ladies edged out Newmarket Town Development in a penalty shoot-out to reach the cup semi-finals.

They dominated the first half and took the lead thanks to a goal from Shushanna Feast.

But Newmarket managed to draw level during a tight second half, despite numerous saves from Amy Grey.

And as neither side could force a winner, it went to spot-kicks, with captain Sophie Swinden, Amy Newall, Katie Garner, Kaylie Swinden and Chloe Stanborough stepping up to try their luck from 12 yards.

Chloe Stanborough in action for Leverington Ladies - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Grey, meanwhile, made some more great saves as Leverington came out on top 3-2.

Park Ladies were also celebrating after claiming a 5-3 win over a new Waterbeach team.

Erin Powell's cross was met by Demi Newman to open the scoring on 10 minutes, with Jen Brown playing Georgia Stimson through to fire home a second.

Waterbeach hit back on the half-hour mark and, after Stimson had an effort ruled out for offside, drew level from a corner before the interval.

Park regained the lead in the second half with Stimson pouncing on a loose ball to convert into the corner and it was 4-2 when a spell of pressure led to a poor clearance and Fran Plitsch slotted home.

Waterbeach claimed a third goal when their striker drove through the middle and made no mistake with a shot from just inside the box.

But Park had the final word in spectacular fashion as Powell found herself in space, cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the net from just inside the box.

And they could even afford to spurn a late chance from the penalty spot, when a Waterbeach defender handled, as Plitsch fired straight at the keeper.

Powell took the player of the match award for Park after creating a host of chances and claiming a fantastic goal ahead of a return meeting at Waterbeach this weekend.